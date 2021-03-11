comscore Facebook begins testing a dedicated Instagram Reels tab inside WhatsApp: Report
Facebook begins testing a dedicated Instagram Reels tab inside WhatsApp: Report

According to a report, the social media giant Facebook is testing a dedicated Instagram Reels tab inside of the WhatsApp mobile app. Check details here.

WhatsApp features

WhatsApp has released several new features in the last few months and the plan is the same for the months to come. The platform is ofcourse working on new features to release soon for users globally. One of the features that the Facebook owned messaging platform is working on is a dedicated Instagram Reels tab on the platform. As per a report coming from WABetaInfo, Facebook is working on incorporating a Instagram Reels tab on the WhatsApp mobile app. Also Read - Facebook launches Instagram Lite in 170 countries with lower bandwidth

This clearly comes as a part of the integration planned to occur between Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Previously, we have seen Facebook including options to share Instagram stories on Facebook or WhatsApp stories or Facebook directly. With these features releasing soon, the social media giant is looking to create an interconnection between its platforms and offer a seamless experience to users. Adding an Instagram Reels tab on WhatsApp is another effort by the social media giant to integrate Instagram and WhatsApp. Also Read - Here's how to post Instagram Stories without opening the Instagram app

More WhatsApp features coming soon

WhatsApp is working on several new features such as multi-device support, voice and video calls support on Web, among others. Also Read - Facebook introduces 'Reels' for users to post short videos, much like Instagram

Some media reports suggest that the messaging platform is currently testing the multi-device support and could release the feature soon. This feature will allow WhatsApp users to use one account on multiple devices, which isn’t possible right now.

Another feature reportedly coming soon for WhatsApp users is voice and video call options to WhatsApp Web. The messaging platform recently added support for video and voice on WhatsApp desktop app. It confirmed that group call support will be soon added to the desktop app.

The platform is already testing video and voice call support for Web and could release the feature for users globally in few more months to come. The messaging app hasn’t revealed any official details about these upcoming features as of yet.

  Published Date: March 11, 2021 5:48 PM IST

