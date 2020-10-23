comscore Facebook will now make money from WhatsApp's in-app purchases
Facebook will now make money from WhatsApp's in-app purchases

Facebook bought WhatsApp with the intention to monetise its users and after all these year, it's finally going to happen.

  Published: October 23, 2020 5:24 PM IST
Facebook is going to start using WhatsApp for its business purpose. The messaging app was bought for over $19 billion back in 2014. And currently, it caters to over a billion users globally. So, it’s was imminent that Facebook will look to use its data pool and make WhatsApp a cashcow that it has envisaged while buying it. Also Read - Facebook Portal TV finally gets Netflix app support

And there you have it. After all these years, WhatsApp will now offer in-app purchases. This will be targeted to the end consumer, and Facebook will use its retail resources to make it work. Which basically means, WhatsApp will use its Business customers, ask them to pay a certain fee to allow them to sell through the platform. In addition to this, WhatsApp also wants to start hosting service for enterprise customers, which is another source of revenue for Facebook. But those who knew Facebook’s intention behind acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp, always knew this day was coming. Just that, Mark Zuckerberg and Co. have found it hard to make the business grow. Also Read - Facebook Messenger merged with Instagram DMs: All you need to know

But the bigger worry with the new moves from WhatsApp is related to its core ecosystem. Facebook is going to offer hosting services, which will help its clients to use messaging service to connect with customers. But that data will also get a space in Facebook’s server. Now these are big red flags for anyone who’s used WhatsApp for its encryption. The origin of the app relied on its security parameters. But these new developments raise serious questions about its effectiveness. And Zuckerberg will surely have to give answers to that sooner rather than later. Also Read - Instagram critical bug fixed by Facebook, could allow hackers to turn your phone into a spying tool

Facebook timeline for WhatsApp monetization plans

The company is going to offer the in-app shopping service via Facebook Shop which debuted in May this year. And WhatsApp Chief Operating Office, Matt Idema confirmed the app service will roll out this year itself. While the message hosting service will be available from 2021 onward.

  • Published Date: October 23, 2020 5:24 PM IST

