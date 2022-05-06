comscore Mark Zuckerberg discusses 'collaboration' with Italy PM Draghi
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg discusses 'collaboration' with Italy PM Draghi

Draghi's office did not issue a statement about his meeting with Zuckerberg, though an official confirmed that the meeting took place.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg discusses 'collaboration' with Italy PM Draghi

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg reportedly discussed ‘collaboration’ with Italy PM Draghi, saying that governments and companies should all play a role in giving life to the “metaverse.” Also Read - Nobody knew Facebook would become a Frankenstein monster, says former WhatsApp CBO Neeraj Arora

According to a company spokesman, Mark Zuckerberg said that his meeting “confirmed our collaboration with the Italian government in order to enhance the country’s strengths in the technological and design sectors and to identify future investments”, reports Xinhua news agency. Also Read - Spotify announces to bring a music-themed virtual island on Roblox called Spotify Island

“We are pleased,” the spokesman quoted Zuckerberg as saying, “to have been able to discuss the cultural, social and economic opportunities that the metaverse will bring to Italy, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration.” Also Read - Meta took down 27.3 million pieces of bad content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Zuckerberg met EssilorLuxottica Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio in Milan on Wednesday to discuss the partnership between Meta and the Italian-French eyewear giant, the Facebook founder said.

“Great to be back in Milan to discuss plans for new smart glasses with Leonardo Del Vecchio and the EssilorLuxottica team,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

“Here Leonardo is using a prototype of our neural interface EMG wristband that will eventually let you control your glasses and other devices” Facebook and EssilorLuxottica announced a multiyear partnership in 2020 to develop the “next generation of smart glasses”.

Last year, Facebook launched its first pair of smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica. Ray-Ban Stories look pretty low-profile and would allow users to capture photos and videos with the help of two 5-megapixel cameras. Wearers will also be able to listen to music and attend phone calls using the in-frame speakers and microphone. The glasses weigh under 50 grams and will come with a leather hardshell charging case.

Facebook is also reportedly planning to launch AR glasses under its Project Nazare initiative by 2024. The company is also aiming to launch the first model in two years, followed by a “lighter, more advanced” model in 2026, and a third model in 2028.

Meta’s upcoming AR glasses are expected to operate independently of a smartphone. Like other smart glasses, it’ll also have an exterior camera, stereo audio, and one would even be able to communicate with other users’ holograms. As per reports, it will be based on Android and offer “full” AR – complete with 3D visuals and eye-tracking.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2022 12:12 PM IST

