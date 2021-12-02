Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday said it had removed over million pieces of content in October from both these platforms in India due to intense scrutiny over data privacy. Also Read - After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

While this doesn't come as a surprise as the popular platform oftentimes came under the radar for questionable activities, the social networking giant is said to have acted to remove a million pieces of content from October 1-31, in compliance with IT rules, 2021.

Facebook, Instagram removes content across policies in India in October

As per IANS report, the social networking platform over 18.8 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.07 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram from October 1-31, in compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

A Meta spokesperson told the outlet that the company published the fifth monthly compliance report for the aforementioned period in accordance with the IT Rules. “This report will contain details of the content that we have removed proactively using our automated tools and details of user complaints received and action taken,” the spokesperson told IANS.



As per the report, 686 reports were sent to Facebook in October via the Indian grievance mechanism of which the company is said to have provided tools to 497 users to resolve their issues. Most of the reports accounted for around 170 fake profiles and about 157 hacked accounts. Instagram too received 652 reports, of which 420 cases were said to have been resolved with the tools the photo-sharing app provided for users.

Surprisingly, 2.3 million pieces of content were related to adult nudity and sexual activity, and 87,000 in pieces of content in the bullying and harassment category in the country, which the social network took care of. Above this, Meta encountered and took action on 172,400 pieces of content related to hate speech in India. Notably, to resolve these concerning issues and to avoid severe scrutiny, Meta said to have used reports from the community and review by its teams to identify content that goes against the company policies. While time and again hate speech on Facebook has spawned violence, the Meta-owned social platform claims for using a combination of AI to remove harmful content and for content moderation.