comscore Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why
News

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

Apps

As per the report, 2.3 million posts were related to adult content, and 87,000 in pieces of content in the bullying and harassment category in the country.

facebook

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday said it had removed over million pieces of content in October from both these platforms in India due to intense scrutiny over data privacy. Also Read - After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

While this doesn’t come as a surprise as the popular platform oftentimes came under the radar for questionable activities, the social networking giant is said to have acted to remove a million pieces of content from October 1-31, in compliance with IT rules, 2021. Also Read - Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram

Facebook, Instagram removes content across policies in India in October

As per IANS report, the social networking platform over 18.8 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.07 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram from October 1-31, in compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Also Read - You can shake your phone in 'Rage' to let Instagram know something is wrong

A Meta spokesperson told the outlet that the company published the fifth monthly compliance report for the aforementioned period in accordance with the IT Rules. “This report will contain details of the content that we have removed proactively using our automated tools and details of user complaints received and action taken,” the spokesperson told IANS.


To vote for other categories click here.

As per the report, 686 reports were sent to Facebook in October via the Indian grievance mechanism of which the company is said to have provided tools to 497 users to resolve their issues. Most of the reports accounted for around 170 fake profiles and about 157 hacked accounts. Instagram too received 652 reports, of which 420 cases were said to have been resolved with the tools the photo-sharing app provided for users.

Surprisingly, 2.3 million pieces of content were related to adult nudity and sexual activity, and 87,000 in pieces of content in the bullying and harassment category in the country, which the social network took care of. Above this, Meta encountered and took action on 172,400 pieces of content related to hate speech in India. Notably, to resolve these concerning issues and to avoid severe scrutiny, Meta said to have used reports from the community and review by its teams to identify content that goes against the company policies. While time and again hate speech on Facebook has spawned violence, the Meta-owned social platform claims for using a combination of AI to remove harmful content and for content moderation.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 10:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why
Apps
Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why
iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Mobiles

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Laptops

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming on the go

Gaming

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming on the go

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming on the go

Google adds 3D monuments to AR Search results: How to use

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

Apps

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why
After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

News

After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?
Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram

How To

Here's how to create quirky selfie stickers on Instagram
You can shake your phone in 'Rage' to let Instagram know something is wrong

Apps

You can shake your phone in 'Rage' to let Instagram know something is wrong
How to schedule an Instagram live session

How To

How to schedule an Instagram live session

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में ग्रैंडमास्टर से पहले बनना होगा मास्टर, नई रैंक से बारे जरूर जाननी चाहिए ये बातें

Qualcomm ने Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 चिपसेट के बाद अब लॉन्च किया Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, जानें क्या है खास

गेम खेलने के हैं शौकीन? क्वालकॉम लाया है नया प्रोडक्ट, मिलेगा धांसू एक्सपीरियंस

फ्री फायर में Lone Wolf मोड के साथ आई नई रैंक, मगर एक ट्विस्ट के साथ

Noise और Ambrane ने पेश किए सस्ते में वायरलेस ईयरबड्स, Nothing Ear 1 भी आया नए कलर में

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

Reviews

HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

News

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why
Apps
Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why
iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Mobiles

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features
Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Laptops

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming on the go

Gaming

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming on the go
Google adds 3D monuments to AR Search results: How to use

How To

Google adds 3D monuments to AR Search results: How to use

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers