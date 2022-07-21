Facebook is going back to its roots with its new Feeds tab

Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook nearly two decades ago with the idea helping people connect with one another and perhaps even keep up with what was going on in their lives. Over time, the app became a platform bloated by posts from the company’s recommendation system that aimed at maximising users’ screen time and engagement. As Facebook’s user base swelled, its personal element, one that enabled users to keep up with updates of people they were friends with or the groups that they followed, went missing. While Facebook’s recommendation system did help in making the platform bigger and expanding its reach, somewhere in the process, its soul went missing. Now, it looks like Facebook has had an epiphany as it is going back to its roots by bringing the focus back on connections with friends and family. Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to transfer chat history from Android to iOS

Meta CEO, via a post on Facebook, has announced that the Facebook app is getting a new Feeds tab that will show posts from users' friends and family and pages and groups that they follow in chronological order — just as it used to happen in the olden days.

"So today we're launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you'll care most about," Zuckerberg wrote in a post announcing the news.

This means that the Facebook app — both the Android and iOS versions — will now be divided into two parts. The Home tab will show you the version of the app that users’ have gotten used to in time and it will show posts based on the company’s recommendations system. The Feeds tab, on the other hand, will show users posts from their friends, family, and people and groups that they follow in a chronological order.

Interestingly, the change comes at a time when Facebook is struggling to keep up its user base and compete with TikTok — a fact that Zuckerberg admitted in the company’s earnings call earlier this year. It remains to be seen if the new Feeds tab will prove to be a breakthrough feature for the company and help bolster its growth. But it would surely help the users catch up with their friends and family easily.