comscore Facebook is going back to its roots with its new Feeds tab
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Facebook Introduces Home Feeds Tab In Android Ios Apps Heres How Your Experience Will Change
News

Facebook introduces Home, Feeds tab in Android, iOS apps: Here’s how your experience will change

Apps

Facebook's apps will have two sections now -- Home tab with recommended content and Feeds tab with recent posts from family and friends.

Facebook app

Image: Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook nearly two decades ago with the idea helping people connect with one another and perhaps even keep up with what was going on in their lives. Over time, the app became a platform bloated by posts from the company’s recommendation system that aimed at maximising users’ screen time and engagement. As Facebook’s user base swelled, its personal element, one that enabled users to keep up with updates of people they were friends with or the groups that they followed, went missing. While Facebook’s recommendation system did help in making the platform bigger and expanding its reach, somewhere in the process, its soul went missing. Now, it looks like Facebook has had an epiphany as it is going back to its roots by bringing the focus back on connections with friends and family. Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to transfer chat history from Android to iOS

Meta CEO, via a post on Facebook, has announced that the Facebook app is getting a new Feeds tab that will show posts from users’ friends and family and pages and groups that they follow in chronological order — just as it used to happen in the olden days. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls chat migration from Android to iOS and vice versa to all users

“So today we’re launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post announcing the news. Also Read - Microsoft Teams facing outages all over the globe

This means that the Facebook app — both the Android and iOS versions — will now be divided into two parts. The Home tab will show you the version of the app that users’ have gotten used to in time and it will show posts based on the company’s recommendations system. The Feeds tab, on the other hand, will show users posts from their friends, family, and people and groups that they follow in a chronological order.

Interestingly, the change comes at a time when Facebook is struggling to keep up its user base and compete with TikTok — a fact that Zuckerberg admitted in the company’s earnings call earlier this year. It remains to be seen if the new Feeds tab will prove to be a breakthrough feature for the company and help bolster its growth. But it would surely help the users catch up with their friends and family easily.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2022 8:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

FIFA 23 trailer celebrates rise of women's soccer as EA Sports says goodbye to franchise
Gaming
FIFA 23 trailer celebrates rise of women's soccer as EA Sports says goodbye to franchise
ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Features

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Here s when iQoo 9T 5G will launch in India

Mobiles

Here s when iQoo 9T 5G will launch in India

Samsung Galaxy M13 series has interesting bank offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M13 series has interesting bank offers

New Mahindra Bolero to Hyundai Creta facelift: Top 5 SUVs that may launch in India around Diwali 2022

Photo Gallery

New Mahindra Bolero to Hyundai Creta facelift: Top 5 SUVs that may launch in India around Diwali 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook is going back to its roots with its new Feeds tab

FIFA 23 trailer celebrates rise of women's soccer as EA Sports says goodbye to franchise

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Here s when iQoo 9T 5G will launch in India

Samsung Galaxy M13 series has interesting bank offers

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

News

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date
BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car
Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999