What's a better occasion to introduce new kinds of emojis? The day marked to celebrate them. Prior to this year's World Emoji Day, Facebook has decided to up its emoji game and has launched Soundmojis. Yes, you though it right. They are short sound clips disguised as emojis.

You will now be able to send sound-induced emojis to add the extra emotion while chatting. So if you want to praise someone, just send the clap Soundmoji that will produce the clapping sound for real-time appreciation. Sounds exciting? Here are more details.

Facebook Soundmojis: How to send?

Facebook has created a whole new Soundmoji for you to send them on its Messenger app. There will be a variety of them: the clap sound, drumrolls, evil laughter, and more.

Audio clips fromartists like Rebecca Black, TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton. “Ah, the drama of it all.” will be included too. This will total up to 27 Soundmojis for now.

The library is said to be updated frequently and will see the entry of new sound effects and famous sound bites. Since these sound clips will have an emoji has a cover, it will call for a fun way of expressing yourselves. Here’s how to start sending them:

Step 1: Open the Facebook Messenger app.

Step 2: Start a new chat or head to an existing one.

Step 3: Select the emoji icon for the expressions menu to pop up.

Step 4: Then , tap on the loudspeaker icon.

Step 5: Once done, you can now select the Soundmoji you want to send, preview it, and send to your Facebook friends.

To recall, the Facebook Soundmojis are similar to Windows Live Messenger. The new type of emojis will be available for all users gradually. However, it remains to be seen if this functionality gets added to Instagram and WhatsApp, which are Facebook’s other social media apps that tend to get features similar to Facebook.