comscore Facebook shuts down its students-only social network called Campus
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus
News

Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus

Apps

Facebook said that its Campus social networking service will shut down on March 10.

Facebook Campus

Image: Meta

Facebook had launched a college-focused social networking app called Campus back in September 2020 in a bid to return to its roots and help students connect with their fellow classmates over shared interests. Campus was hidden inside Facebook’s More section and accessible only to those with an @.edu email address. At the time of launch, the company had added 30 colleges to Campus and over time a total of 60 schools and universities were available on the platform with the promise of adding more soon. However, the functionality failed to gain popularity and now, two and a half years after its initial roll out, Facebook is shutting its Campus down. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine

The development was confirmed by consultant Matt Navrra. In addition to this, the company has also started informing all its users about the change via in-app notification, which says that Campus will shut down on March 10. Also Read - MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse

“Since we launched the Campus pilot, it’s been our mission to help bring college communities closer together. But we’ve learned that the best way to support students is through Facebook Groups,” the message in the in-app notification says.
The message also says that post March 10, the company will delete everything pertaining to Campus, which includes posts, groups and even profiles. Until then, all the Facebook Campus users will be able to view and download all their data. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: A look at Russia’s restrictions on social media access in the country

Facebook’s latest move is a big blow to its efforts to retain younger users. Leaked internal memos have shown that the teen users from the app have been declining since 2019 and that the trend is likely to last.

It also shows how Meta is cutting its losses by sunsetting features, functionalities or even apps that no longer get the traction that the company had hoped they would. For instance, the company recently announced that it is shutting down its IGTV app, that used to host long form videos, in order to focus on Reel, which is the company’s TikTok-like short video sharing feature. While the company isn’t holding back from experimenting and taking risks, it sure doesn’t hesitate to take down products that no longer meet its expectations or aren’t popular enough among its users.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2022 10:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon shuts 68 retail stores to focus on grocery chain
News
Amazon shuts 68 retail stores to focus on grocery chain
Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus

Apps

Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch with 150W UltraDart 150W charging tech: Check expected price, specs, features

News

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch with 150W UltraDart 150W charging tech: Check expected price, specs, features

iPhone 11 sale on Flipkart with around Rs 17,000 discount: Check out the deal

Deals

iPhone 11 sale on Flipkart with around Rs 17,000 discount: Check out the deal

End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4

News

End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon shuts 68 retail stores to focus on grocery chain

Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch with 150W UltraDart 150W charging tech: Check expected price, specs, features

End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4

OPPO Reno7 Z 5G go official in Thailand: Here's what we know so far

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus

Apps

Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus
MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse

News

MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse
Russia-Ukraine war: A look at Russia s restrictions on social media access in the country

News

Russia-Ukraine war: A look at Russia s restrictions on social media access in the country
Ukraine-Russia war: Twitter, YouTube, Facebook ban ads

News

Ukraine-Russia war: Twitter, YouTube, Facebook ban ads
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia partially restricts Facebook access in the country

News

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia partially restricts Facebook access in the country

हिंदी समाचार

8 मार्च को Apple लॉन्च करेगा नए iPhone SE 5G समेत कई डिवाइसेज, जानें

फ्री फायर पर चढ़ेगा K-Pop का रंग, BTS के साथ इस महीने होगा कोलैब

Fortnite में आ रही Assassin's Creed पर बनी कैरेक्टर स्किन, जानें क्या होगा खास

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy M23 5G का सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव, जानें फीचर्स

Free Fire MAX में मिल रहा Dynamic Duo M बंडल, जानें कैसे पाएं

Latest Videos

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India

News

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India
Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

News

Amazon shuts 68 retail stores to focus on grocery chain
News
Amazon shuts 68 retail stores to focus on grocery chain
Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus

Apps

Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus
Realme GT Neo 3 to launch with 150W UltraDart 150W charging tech: Check expected price, specs, features

News

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch with 150W UltraDart 150W charging tech: Check expected price, specs, features
End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4

News

End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4
OPPO Reno7 Z 5G go official in Thailand: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

OPPO Reno7 Z 5G go official in Thailand: Here's what we know so far

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers