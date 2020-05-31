Facebook launches Collab app for making music videos

Facebook is using its internal R&D team called NPE to launch new-age mobile products. The latest one from the division is called Collab. This app lets users collaborate for making music videos. So unlike TikTok, Collab will let you create original music videos and share them with others. Also Read - Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, allows video chat up to 50 people

The videos on Collab will not be longer than 15 seconds. And clearly this platform is not targeted at the professional musicians. Instead, the app will let anyone create visuals playing an instrument or any object. Interestingly, Collab allows you to share content through Instagram and Facebook. instead of competing with TikTok, it wants people to use their creations and post it on the video platform. Also Read - Samsung and Facebook partner to enable offline retailers go Digital in India

The app is not launching for everyone right away, there’s an invite-only access to the platform for now. Only users in Canada and the US with iPhones can use Collab for the time being. Facebook says it has been working on Collab for the past few months. And it has rolled out the app in quick fashion to take advantage of people stuck indoors because of the pandemic. Also Read - Facebook allows users to lock their profile in India

Facebook says videos shared on the platform can be edited but not the music. NPE has been keeping itself busy over the past few months. They have launched meme creator Whale, music app Aux and video app Hobbi.

Adding more security on Facebook

Facebook is going to start verifying profiles that have a larger reach. The social networking platform wants to make sure high-reach posts are coming from humans and not via bots. Facebook said it will verify the identity of people whose posts start to rapidly go viral in the US. This will be done to make sure the genuity of the people behind these posts is known to everyone on the platform.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

This ruling is stricter for those handling pages. Facebook says page admins won’t be able to post anything before they get verified. It says the registered IDs will be secured and not shared through person’s profile.