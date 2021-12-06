Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has rolled out a new feature called Split Payments for its Facebook Messenger app. As the name suggests, the “Split Payments” feature allows users to split the expenses with friends and family for free. Notably, this feature is just available for users in the US for now. The company has not announced any plans to launch it in other parts of the world. Also Read - Meta adds new features in Facebook, Instagram for women's safety in India

How to use Facebook Messenger’s ‘Split Payments’ feature

Open the group chat and tap on the “Get Started” option. They can also go to the Payments Hub in Messenger. Split the bill evenly among the members of that group. You can modify the contribution of individuals with or without including yourself if you want. You can then enter a personalised message for other users and confirm Facebook Pay details. Your request will then be sent to the group that can be viewed by all members of the group



To vote for more categories, click here Also Read - Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why

Meta has also introduced four new AR-based group effects for the Facebook Messenger app. These effects are created in partnership with King Bach, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Poarch, and Zach King. These effects will make AR video calling on Messenger and Instagram more fun. Also Read - WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

In addition to the AR-based group effects and Split Payments feature, Meta has also rolled out two new Netflix show Stranger Things-themed soundmojis. According to the company blogpost, “tap the loudspeaker icon in the expressions menu and choose 🤐(“friends don’t lie”) or 🚨(“This is a code red, I repeat a code red!”), or switch up your chat theme game in Messenger or Instagram DMs to the eerie world of Stranger Things.”

The messenger app has also rolled out new Taylor Swift soundmojis, celebrating her new ‘Red’ album. You can “just tap on the loudspeaker icon and select ❤️‍🔥to be “burning red”!