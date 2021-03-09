comscore Facebook Reels introduced in India to bring short videos to the platform
Facebook introduces 'Reels' for users to post short videos, much like Instagram

Facebook has jumped onto the short video bandwagon yet again and has introduced Reels on its platform to bring Instagram Reels to the Facebook app.

Image: Pexels

When everyone was coming up with a TikTok alternative, Facebook joined the line too and launched Instagram Reels for users to create and post short videos on the platform. The social media giant has now extended the capability to its main app with the release of Facebook Reels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Poco X3 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform Facebook now allows users in India to make short videos and post them as Reels. Here’s what we know about the new Facebook feature. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, Display, and Other Features

Facebook gets its own Instagram Reels

Facebook has added a short videos option on its platform for content creators in India. With this new Facebook feature, people will also be able to recommend their Instagram Reels on the Facebook app and reach a wider audience base. The feature is currently being tested and will release for everyone soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Micromax In Note1 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, RAM, Display, and Various Other Specifications

Facebook, in a statement to Reuters, said, “In India, we’re testing the ability for Instagram creators to choose to have their Reels recommended on Facebook… creators can reach new audiences and people can create and discover more entertaining content.”

facebook reels

Currently, there isn’t any dedicated Reels section in the Facebook app, upon scrolling down, you do get the ‘short videos’ section that enlists various short videos and allows you to create one for yourself too. Once you click on the create option, you will be able to record a 10 or 15-second video, add music, filters, and more edits to it, and then post.

However, when we checked Instagram to see if there is an option to recommend Reels to Facebook, we didn’t find out. It’s safe to say that the feature is currently being tested and will probably reach out to more people eventually.

Will Reels make it to WhatsApp?

For those who don’t know, Facebook, a few months ago, launched Instagram Reels to cash in on the TikTok ban in India and allow people to make short videos. This competes with the likes of the Indian TikTok clones such as Chingari, Bolo Indya, Roposso, Moj, and many others.

Presently, Instagram Reels has got quite popular and is being widely-used in the country. Since Facebook mostly tries unifying its apps with similar features (it brought Stories to Instagram first, followed by Facebook and WhatsApp), there are high chances that WhatsApp can get the ability to create Reels.

This will make the messaging app more versatile and who knows, Reels might work quite well for WhatsApp.

Notably, this is just speculation based on past instances. We still don’t know how Facebook plans to take forward the trend of Reels.

  Published Date: March 9, 2021 12:20 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G30 और Moto G10 Power स्मार्टफोन्स भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Vivo X60 सीरीज की Launch Date आई सामने, मिलेगा जबरदस्त कैमरा

48MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी वाले LG W41 की Sale, Amazon पर मिलेगा Exchange Offer

Oppo F19 Pro और Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, Oppo Band Style की भी एंट्री

Xiaomi Redmi TV भारत में 17 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, 7 फीट से भी बड़ी हो सकती है स्क्रीन

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...
How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Features

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

