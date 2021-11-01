comscore Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September
News

Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Apps

The social network acted upon 26.9 million pieces of content across 10 policies for Facebook and over 3.2 million pieces of content across 9 policies for Instagram in compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the company said in its monthly report.

  • Published: November 1, 2021 8:04 PM IST
Facebook

Facebook has taken down over 30 million posts in September on its platform as well as on Instagram in India over data security issue. Also Read - Instagram launched Diwali themed multi-author story: How to use

The social network acted upon 26.9 million pieces of content across 10 policies for Facebook and over 3.2 million pieces of content across 9 policies for Instagram in compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the company said in its monthly report. Also Read - Top 5 brands whose rebranding turned into a big success

“This report will contain details of the content that we have removed proactively using our automated tools and details of user complaints received and action taken,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. Also Read - WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook’s name change to Meta

“In accordance with the IT Rules, we’ve published our fourth monthly compliance report for the period for 30 days (01 September to 30 September),” the spokesperson added.

In September, Meta received 708 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and responded to all of those reports. Of these reports, Facebook provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 589 cases.

The social network took action on 33,600 pieces of content related to hate speech and 516,800 pieces of content in the adult nudity and sexual activity category in the country.

Meta also took action on 307,000 pieces of content related to bullying and harassment in India.

“We use a combination of Artificial Intelligence, reports from our community and review by our teams to identify and review content against our policies,” said the Meta spokesperson.

All tech giants have been directed to produce monthly compliance reports under the new IT rules 2021.

WhatsApp banned 20.7 lakh accounts in India in the month of August. In the period from June 16-July 31, WhatsApp had banned 30.2 lakh accounts in India in compliance with the new IT rules.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 1, 2021 8:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung smartphone shipment increases in Q3 2021 in North America
Mobiles
Samsung smartphone shipment increases in Q3 2021 in North America
Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Apps

Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999

Wearables

Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999

Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

Telecom

Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here s what you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here s what you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire

Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1500 off in Amazon sale

Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Apps

Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September
Instagram launches Diwali themed special stickers: How to use it

Apps

Instagram launches Diwali themed special stickers: How to use it
WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook s name change to Meta

News

WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook s name change to Meta
Meta (Facebook) bets high on VR, acquires Within the developers Supernatural VR fitness app

News

Meta (Facebook) bets high on VR, acquires Within the developers Supernatural VR fitness app
How to use, save and share Instagram reels audio

How To

How to use, save and share Instagram reels audio

हिंदी समाचार

AMOLED स्क्रीन और GPS जैसे फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुई Huawei Watch Fit: जानें कीमत और खासियत

Free Fire Season 42 Free Pass में मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड, जानें पूरी लिस्ट

फ्री फायर के इंडियन सर्वर पर आज फ्री मिलेंगे M14 Killspark Shinobi गन स्किन समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

एंड-टु-एंड एन्क्रिप्शन के बावजूद कैसे लीक हो जाती हैं WhatsApp चैट?

Instagram ने लॉन्च किया Diwali-Special Stickers और स्टोरी फीचर, जैने कैसे करें यूज

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale
JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Hands On

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India
JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE
How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

Features

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

News

Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
Gaming
Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Apps

Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September
Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999

Wearables

Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999
Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1500 off in Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1500 off in Amazon sale
Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

Telecom

Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers