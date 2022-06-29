Facebook is bringing Discord like audio channels to Groups

Facebook has announced its plans of revamping Groups on its platform with new features. Among them is a Discord-like Community Audio Channels feature that lets group admins and members to casually jump in and out of audio conversations in real time in the groups that they are already a part of. Also Read - Facebook Pay renamed to Meta Pay as Zuckerberg eyes digital wallet for metaverse

Facebook is also introducing a feature called Community Chat Channels on its platform in a bid to help community members or group members to message, collaborate and form deeper relationships around topics in a more real-time way across both Facebook Groups and Messenger. "So when you're in your new BBQ lovers group and need real-time feedback while attempting your first brisket, an admin can create a chat for that," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

Another feature that is coming to Facebook groups is Community Feed Channels. This feature will enable community members to connect with other members in the community when it is convenient for them. Facebook says that group admins can organize their communities around topics within the group for members to connect around more specific interests.

In addition to introducing Facebook Group features that are aimed at helping group members collaborate in smaller groups, Facebook is also introducing new features that are aimed at helping users organise their groups better. Facebook said that group admins can now create channels to connect with their groups in smaller and more casual settings in a bid to have deeper discussions on common interests.

The company said that it is testing a new sidebar that will help users easily find their favorite groups quickly. This sidebar in addition to showing the groups that users follow will also list users’ latest activity and new posts or chats that they haven’t yet seen. Additionally, Facebook users will also be able to pin their favorite groups so they show up first.