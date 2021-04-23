Facebook to soon start curating your News Feed according to your feedback

Facebook has announced that it will now incorporate direct feedback from users to arrange their News Feed. The company is currently running global tests to get more specific feedback from users on what they want to see, and it states by fall all of its users News Feeds will be curated on the basis of feedback. Also Read - Facebook tool will let users transfer posts and notes to Google Docs, Blogger, WordPress

A News Feed consists of posts curated by Facebook from a user’s friends and followed pages. It is the first thing a user gets to see when they login to their Facebook account on the web or on the mobile app. Also Read - India's cyber agency cautions Facebook users to update privacy settings after data breach

The company’s product management director Aastha Gupta in a blog post stated, “While a post’s engagement — or how often people like it, comment on it, or share it — can be a helpful indicator that it’s interesting to people, this survey-driven approach, which largely occurs outside the immediate reaction to a post, gives a more complete picture of the types of posts people find most valuable and what kind of content detracts from their News Feed experience. Now, we’re building on these surveys by asking new questions about the content people find valuable as well as the content people don’t enjoy seeing in their News Feed.” Also Read - Facebook's Clubhouse rival app set to launch this summer

Some of the new approaches the company will be taking under this initiative will include finding out whether users find a post inspirational, gauging interest on certain topics, better understanding content users want to see less of, and making it easier to give feedback directly on a post.

With this, the company is aiming to show people more content they want to see and find valuable, thus hoping to drive up the engagement and time spent. After this, users will have more control over their feed, which they will be able to tune for themselves and not get political content.