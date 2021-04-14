comscore Facebook Sparked dating app will let people speed-date on video calls
Facebook Sparked is the social media platform's second dating app coming after Facebook Dating that was launched in the US in 2019.

facebook sparked

Image: The Verge

Facebook seems to be all determined to find people dates. We are saying this because the social media platform is testing a new dating app, called Sparked, which has been developed by its NPE Team. The team takes care of Facebook’s experimental apps. Also Read - Instagram brings Ramadan-themed stickers: Here's how to use them on Stories

The Facebook Sparked app is a take on video dating, which has now become popular. Here’s a look at the new app. Also Read - TikTok most downloaded non-gaming app globally in March

Sparked will help you find people with kindness

The Sparked app would require users to sign up with their Facebook profile. It will allow you to speed-date over videos, which will last for four minutes. If both the parties enjoy the first date, they will get a chance to go on a 10-minute second date, following which they can exchange contact details and stay in touch further. Also Read - Fake 'Clubhouse for PC' app ads appear on Facebook: Here's why they don't need your attention

Facebook suggests that it won’t include public profiles, DMs, or swiping; no usual dating app stuff to clarify. It will also be free to use.

It is suggested that the app is based on kindness. Facebook describes the app as the one for “video dating with kind people” and even its sign-up process says the same. As per a report by The Verge, people will be required to be kind enough to date on the app. The level of kindness is said to be reviewed by people associated with the app.

While a webpage is live for the same, it wasn’t accessible at the time of writing. Most likely because it is an early experiment. There also isn’t any app such app live on both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Additionally, people will also be able to choose whom they want to date. However, it remains to be seen how the app will work and how it will connect people.

Facebook Dating is there too

Sparked comes after the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform launched Facebook Dating back in 2019. It first started in the US and eventually reached more countries. However, it still isn’t available in India.

The latest Sparked app aims to rival popular dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge, and The League that allows people to virtually date each other, something which became popular due to the Coronavirus pandemic time.

It remains to be seen whether or not the app makes it to India, considering not all NPE products reach all.

  Published Date: April 14, 2021 10:52 AM IST

