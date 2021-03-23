comscore Facebook Stories gets Green Screen for special effects from Instagram
Facebook Stories gets Green Screen for special effects: How to use it for movie-like production

Facebook is testing a Green Screen effect in Stories. The editing tool has been borrowed from Instagram and will offer movie-levels of editing.

Representative Image | Source: Pexels

TikTok had it first, then Instagram copied it, and now it is on Facebook! If you put up a lot of stories on Facebook Stories, there’s a new editing tool to liven things up. Green Screen, as the name suggests, is now part of Stories on Facebook that lets you play around with backgrounds. The tool is borrowed from an effect of the same name on Instagram and is currently under testing with select users. Also Read - WhatsApp, Instagram were down globally including India for 45 minutes [Issue fixed]

The Green Screen editing tool was first spotted by a Twitter user going by the name of Mamun Billah, who also shared screenshots of the same. The feature is currently under testing and only a few Facebook users have access to it initially. Once rolled out globally, Green Screen will allow users to add Stories with varying backgrounds. Also Read - Facebook rolls out two-factor authentication via security key for users on mobile devices

Green Screen comes to Facebook Stories

The feature works in a very simple way for users to employ the advanced effects for their Stories. Once this feature rolls out to you, here’s what you need to do to use Green Screen: Also Read - Facebook to label posts about COVID-19 vaccines to curb misinformation

-Open Facebook Stories and locate the Green Screen tool next to the Text option.

-Green Screen by default lets you add a photo or video as a background. Choose your desired background from your phone’s gallery.

-Once you care done choosing background, tap the shutter button for taking a photo. Hold the same for taking a video clip.

-Green Screen lets you choose between front and rear cameras, as well as toggle the camera flash.

The feature has been developed by Instagram, as is evident from the tag from the screenshot. Do note that Instagram itself offers Green Screen as an effect and not a tool. One needs to search for Green Screen from Instagram’s vast library of effects. Given that it’s imported from Instagram, the end result should be quite similar.

A couple of days ago, Facebook introduced a feature for content creators to recommend their Reels on Facebook. That’s one of the reasons why you may be seeing a lot of Short Videos done in the Instagram Reels style. Facebook still does not have an option to let users directly record Reel-style video from the app itself.

Additionally, Instagram, also revealed a new feature restricting adults from sending direct messages to youngsters unless they follow each other. If an adult user tries to do the same, Instagram will send a message prompt informing the inability to send messages.

  Published Date: March 23, 2021 11:29 AM IST

Best Sellers