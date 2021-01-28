comscore Off-Facebook activity: How to delete, manage and download your data
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Facebook tracks you even when you're not using it, here's how to stop it
News

Facebook tracks you even when you're not using it, here's how to stop it

Apps

Facebook offers you a tool called Off-Facebook Activity which allows users to delete all the data that Facebook collects from third-party apps.

Off-Facebook Activity

Facebook has its eyes and ears on you. If you have been using the Facebook app or the desktop application, everything that you do on the platform is being tracked by the company. Also Read - Google to stop using this Apple tool to track users' browsing activity

But, little did people know that Facebook also keeps a track of what you do on other apps and websites. The company offers its users a tool called “Off-Facebook activity” that allows them to know what information Facebook is collecting when they aren’t using the app. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G India launch, Jio suspends internet services in Delhi NCR

This is one of the ways that Facebook targets relevant ads to its users and at times its eerily specific to the dot. Also Read - Facebook user IDs, phone numbers of over 500 million users up for sale via Telegram bot

What is Off-Facebook activity?

Many apps offer users the ability to log in to their services using Facebook credentials. Dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and even some gaming apps like Asphalt, Call of Duty: Mobile are among many other apps that use Facebook not only for login information but other details like name, email address and more.

Also, logging into another website using Facebook means that you are giving Facebook access to certain data about you on that website or app. All that data falls into the category of off-Facebook activity.

How to locate and manage Off-Facebook activity?

Facebook now gives you an option to keep a track of all your off-Facebook activity. Users can also download and delete that data if they wish to. You also have to option of restricting Facebook from tracking your future activity. This tool also allows you to manage your data and you get to choose how you want Facebook to treat it.

You can find the new Off-Facebook activity option by going to the app’s Settings and Privacy (on mobile) and tapping on Settings. You then need to scroll down to the Your Facebook information option and tap on Off-Facebook activity.

Settings in the app

Off-Facebook activity lists all the apps that are sending data to Facebook and you can also manage the data using this option.

Your information location

This is all the data that Facebook has collected from various apps in the past 180 days.

How to stop the Off-Facebook activity option?

Users have the option to stop Facebook from associating its data with other apps and website by enabling the Turn off future activity option. You can also activate the Give feedback about this activity option that helps you report any concerns you might have about the app’s activity tracking feature.

Apps being tracked

To download the data that Facebook has collected from these websites, tap on the Download your information option and it will save an offline report of all the previously tracked data.

Download report on your activity

Delete Off-Facebook activity

To make sure that Facebook doesn’t have any kind of off-Facebook data on you, tap on the Clear History option that deletes all the data that Facebook has saved.

Manage future activity will come in handy for users who want control over how Facebook treats the data that it receives from third-party apps and sites.

Off-Facebook clear history

 

Just to clear the air, deactivating the Off-Facebook activity option does not mean that Facebook will stop displaying ads to you, will stop services from sending information about you to Facebook or even stop Facebook from tracking you elsewhere. This option basically disconnects your Facebook identity with the data that Facebook has on you.

While there are ways to manage your ad-data on Facebook so that you are shown more personalized ads, the only way to have an ad-free experience is via third-party tools.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2021 6:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Editor's Pick

Garmin unveils Lily smartwatch aimed at women
Wearables
Garmin unveils Lily smartwatch aimed at women
Realme Watch S review: A stylish and decent one under Rs 5,000

Reviews

Realme Watch S review: A stylish and decent one under Rs 5,000

Apple Watch saves yet another life: Know what happened

News

Apple Watch saves yet another life: Know what happened

Best prepaid packs under Rs 300 from Airtel, Vi, Jio

Deals

Best prepaid packs under Rs 300 from Airtel, Vi, Jio

PUBG Mobile India may never launch, states new report

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India may never launch, states new report

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with powerful specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

Xiaomi tops India smartphone shipments, Realme sees highest growth: Counterpoint

Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020

Airtel 5G, FAU-G 5 million downloads to Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch: Top tech news today

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India upgrades, prices, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook tracks you even when you are not using the app, here's all the data it collects

Apps

Facebook tracks you even when you are not using the app, here's all the data it collects
Google to stop using this Apple tool to track users' browsing activity

News

Google to stop using this Apple tool to track users' browsing activity
FAU-G India launch to 59 Chinese apps to face permanent ban: Top tech news today

News

FAU-G India launch to 59 Chinese apps to face permanent ban: Top tech news today
Facebook IDs, phone numbers of over 500 million users up for sale

News

Facebook IDs, phone numbers of over 500 million users up for sale
Here's a look at the user data that Facebook and Instagram collect

Opinions

Here's a look at the user data that Facebook and Instagram collect

हिंदी समाचार

itel A47 स्मार्टफोन 1 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, कीमत 6 हजार रुपये से कम

Redmi Note 10 और Redmi Note 10 Pro से जल्द उठेगा पर्दा, लॉन्च से पहले डिटेल लीक

WhatsApp Web यूजर के लिए जल्द आएगा बायोमैट्रिक फीचर, चैटिंग होगी और भी सिक्योर

Infinix Smart 5 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 13MP का कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

iPhone 12 Pro Max से ज्यादा कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Sony Xperia Pro 5G, जानें क्या है खास?

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

News

Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with powerful specifications
News
Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with powerful specifications
Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

News

Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000
Xiaomi tops India smartphone shipments, Realme sees highest growth: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi tops India smartphone shipments, Realme sees highest growth: Counterpoint
Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020

News

Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020
Airtel 5G, FAU-G 5 million downloads to Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch: Top tech news today

News

Airtel 5G, FAU-G 5 million downloads to Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch: Top tech news today

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers