Now you can share a Facebook event as your Instagram story

Meta has released a major update to Facebook that brings tons of new features to Facebook Groups. At the sixth edition of the Facebook Communities Summit, the company announced new features for Facebook Groups that are aimed at helping users connect with their communities better and share content across Meta’s family of apps easily. Also Read - Chinese websites may steal user data via fake gifting offers: Cert-In

Reels in Groups

This feature will let users share reels and videos with their communities via Groups. Facebook says that Reels in Groups will enable community members share information, tell stories and better connect with group members. Furthermore, with this feature, group admins and members can also add creative elements such as audio, text overlay and filters on top of their videos before sharing it on Facebook. Also Read - Meta CEO says Mark Zuckerberg says WhatsApp is more secure than Apple’s iMessage

Share public event as Instagram Story

Another feature coming to Facebook Groups is the ability to share a public Facebook event as an Instagram story. This feature will enable group members to inform other members about a public event on Facebook via an Instagram story. “Whether you’re a group admin hosting a meet-up to celebrate a community milestone, or a group member sharing your passion with friends, this feature can help you showcase your community more broadly,” Facebook wrote in a blog post. Also Read - How to collaborate with other accounts on Instagram

Upcoming features

Meta also said that it has started testing a bunch of new features for Facebook users. These updates are aimed at making it easier for users have deeper connections with group members.

Cutomise About Me: The first feature that Meta has started testing is the ability to customise the About Me section. Facebook says that soon group members will be able to customise the information in their About Me section to highlight information that they want to share with their community. The company says that this feature will help both the admins and the members learn more about one another and create content that best reflects the group’s interests.

Messaging indicator: Another feature that Meta has started testing is an indicator that will appear alongside users’ profiles if they are open to messaging. This will enable members know if other users in the group are willing to connect over shared interests.

View-only chats: Meta is also testing the ability for group admins and moderators to create view-only chats to send one-way communications to all of their members without having to actively maintain or respond to messages in the chat, so they can stay up to-date on important group information. Admins and moderators can also use an admin-only chat for in-the-moment collaboration.

Lastly, Meta said that it is making the feature that enables admins to create channels to connect with their group members available in more than 140 countries globally.