Facebook is updating the platform with more customizable tools. These tools include the ability to set what content you want to see on your feed and how much of it you want to see. The new update was announced on Wednesday and starting today it is available on the Facebook app.

The latest Facebook update brings more customizable features after several users complained that they are seeing several posts from people whom they didn't even follow. With the new customization options, users will be able to select "Show more" or "Show less" for most types of posts that they see on the platform.

This will tackle the complaints raised by several app users. Also, it will help Facebook learn the preferences of each user.

The new options will be available for recommended posts, posts from your friends, pages, communities, and more. It is also providing a dedicated “What’s in your Feed” page that will show the ‘Posts’ section offering three different feed options that can be customized.

This includes Friends and family, Groups, and Pages and public figures. All of them will have options to “Show more,” “Show less,” and “Normal.” Once you set the former option, you will see more posts, while selecting the second option will show fewer posts, and setting normal will offer a balanced experience.

Facebook has confirmed that the options users set will be in effect for 60 days. This time frame is reportedly set because it believes that user preferences change over time. Also, many people want such changes only for a few weeks, this will also help Facebook to learn user preferences, as said above.

So far the app only had a feature that allowed them to hide recommended posts or posts from friends or followers. With these new options, Facebook appears to provide more controls to the users of the platform while also training its algorithm.