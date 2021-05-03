comscore Facebook vaccine finder tool rolling out in India to help locate COVID-19 centres
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Facebook vaccine finder tool rolling out in India to help locate COVID-19 centres
News

Facebook vaccine finder tool rolling out in India to help locate COVID-19 centres

Apps

Facebook in partnership with the Indian government will roll out the vaccine finder tool vaccine that allows users to locate nearby COVID-19 vaccination centre on its website and mobile app.

facebook

Image: Pexels

Facebook, the social media giant in partnership with the Indian government is planning to roll out a vaccine finder tool on its mobile app in India. While leading tech companies are taking initiative to help India in such a dire situation, Facebook has joined the bandwagon and has stepped up to help people in the country identify places nearby to get inoculated against COVID-19. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram convince iOS users to allow for app tracking to remain free

“Partnering with the Government of India, Facebook will begin rolling out its Vaccine Finder tool on the Facebook mobile app in India available in 17 languages to help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine,” Facebook stated in its post. Also Read - You can now find nearest COVID-19 vaccine center via WhatsApp: Here’s how

The social media platform cited that the new vaccine finder tool will show walk-in options (for 46 years and above) and a link to register on the Co-Win website and schedule vaccination appointments as well. Notably, in this tool, vaccine centre locations and their hours of operation are shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Users will be able to access the tool in the COVID-19 Information Center. Also Read - CES 2022 to return to in-person format: Organisers

In addition to bringing this tool, Facebook said that it is partnering with organisations such as United Way, Swasth, Hemkunt Foundation, I Am Gurgaon, Project Mumbai, and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) to deploy the funds announced to help augment critical medical supplies with over 5,000 oxygen concentrators and other life-saving equipment like ventilators, BiPAP machines and to increase hospital bed capacity. The company recently announced a $10 Mn grant for emergency response efforts in response to the COVID-19 crisis in India. Facebook is even supporting NGOs and UN agencies in the country with ad credits and insights to reach the majority of people on the website with COVID-19 vaccine and preventive health information. Alongside, health resources are also provided to people from UNICEF India in the platform about when to seek emergency care and how to manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home.

At a time when countries are trying to curve the spread of the coronavirus, India is struggling to save its people from the ‘devastating’ second wave of this acute respiratory virus. The country has recorded over 26 lakh new cases and nearly 23,800 deaths in the past week. As per the PTI report, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 15.22 crore. Over 2.45 crore people have registered on the Co-WIN digital platform ahead of the Phase-3 of the COVID-19 vaccination for those above 18 years that has begun from May 1.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 3, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

AirPods 3, high-quality streaming on Apple Music coming in a few weeks
News
AirPods 3, high-quality streaming on Apple Music coming in a few weeks
How is the Smartphone Industry Trend in 2021?

Mobiles

How is the Smartphone Industry Trend in 2021?

Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report

News

Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report

Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking

News

Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking

Oppo A53 gets cheaper in India by up to Rs 2,500: Check out the new prices

Deals

Oppo A53 gets cheaper in India by up to Rs 2,500: Check out the new prices

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

This WhatsApp message claiming lockdown in Uttar Pradesh extended is fake, don t fall for it

AirPods 3, high-quality streaming on Apple Music coming in a few weeks

Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report

Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking

Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlefield Mobile: Two upcoming battle games

Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip, etc

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

Is there a CoWIN app for COVID-19 vaccination after all?

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook vaccine finder tool rolling out in India to help locate COVID-19 centres

Apps

Facebook vaccine finder tool rolling out in India to help locate COVID-19 centres
Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking

News

Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking
You can now find nearest COVID-19 vaccine center via WhatsApp: Here s how

How To

You can now find nearest COVID-19 vaccine center via WhatsApp: Here s how
CES 2022 to return to in-person format

News

CES 2022 to return to in-person format
Facebook 'accidently' hid #resignModi searches, now restored

News

Facebook 'accidently' hid #resignModi searches, now restored

हिंदी समाचार

ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, जानिए क्या होंगे फीचर

Corona Vaccination Centre: WhatsApp पर मिलेगी वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर की जानकारी, जानिए तरीका

Vivo X60t Pro 5G की जानकारी आई सामने, 3C सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ लिस्ट

Samsung Galaxy M32 जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, मिला BIS सर्टिफिकेशन

PUBG Mobile India की भारत में जल्द होगी वापसी! नई लीक में आया गेम का नया नाम

Latest Videos

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

Features

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group
How to Download Videos from Moj App

Features

How to Download Videos from Moj App
Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try

Features

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try
Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

This WhatsApp message claiming lockdown in Uttar Pradesh extended is fake, don t fall for it
News
This WhatsApp message claiming lockdown in Uttar Pradesh extended is fake, don t fall for it
AirPods 3, high-quality streaming on Apple Music coming in a few weeks

News

AirPods 3, high-quality streaming on Apple Music coming in a few weeks
Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report

News

Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report
Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking

News

Facebook, Instagram could be paid if iOS users disable app tracking
Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

News

Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers