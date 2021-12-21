Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram users targeted in a phishing scam

Meta has said that it is suing people who allegedly impersonated its family of apps, which includes Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, to host a large-scale phishing scam. The company in a blog post said that these bad actors deceived people into sharing their login credentials on fake login pages for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. As a part of the crackdown, the company is cracking down on the malicious actors who created 39,000 websites impersonating the login pages of Meta’s family of apps. Also Read - Facebook couldn't make it to good books again this year, and we aren't surprised

In a blog post, the company wrote that the defendants used a relay service called Ngrok to redirect internet traffic to the phishing websites while concealing their location and identity. Users who clicked on the phishing link were redirected to a page that resembled the login page of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger. And when they entered their login details, the defendants would record victims' login credentials.

It is worth noting that Meta (formerly Facebook) has not only sued the malicious actors behind attacks on its users for phishing attacks but it is also suing them for copyright infringement of its logos including the ones for Meta, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. "By creating and disseminating URLs for the Phishing Websites, Defendants falsely represented themselves to be Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, or WhatsApp, without Plaintiffs' authorization…Defendants' use of the Trademarks is likely to cause confusion, mistake, or deception as to the origin, sponsorship, or approval of Defendants' unauthorized use of the Trademarks on the Phishing Websites, thereby harming Plaintiffs and their users," Facebook wrote in its complaint

“By reason of Defendants’ acts of trademark infringement, Plaintiffs have suffered damage to the goodwill associated with the Trademarks,” the company added.

Facebook warns its uses about mercenary spy firms

Notably, the development follows another announcement by Meta, wherein the company cautioned 50,000 users about its platform being used for targeting by mercenary spy firms. At the time, the company had said that journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition members and human rights activists from over 100 countries across the globe were being targeted by surveillance companies located in China, Israel, India and North Macedonia.

In the same blog post, the company had said that it had banned a total of 1,500 Facebook accounts in connection with firms to protect its users.