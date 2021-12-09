Facebook will now help you earn money with its new professional mode: How to use

Meta has just announced the release of a new professional mode for Facebook. This mode will help content creators monetise their posts on the social network. As of now, the new professional mode is only available in the US. However, the company has stated that it will be expanding it to more countries in the coming months. The company has also stated that we will get to see more monetization options and platform tools be added to the mode in the coming months. Also Read - How to customise the text of Link sticker on Instagram

Creators who choose to use the professional mode will be offered with ways to monetise their content and get detailed insights for their profiles, posts and more. Detailed insights were previously only offered with Facebook Pages. Creators can switch to the professional mode from inside of the "Settings" panel, in a similar fashion to Instagram.

The new professional mode will provide users with access to the Reels Play bonus program, where the company is offering creators the ability to earn up to $35,000 per month based on the views of their Reels.

The detailed insights creators will be able to garner in the Professional Mode include information on a creator’s posts, audience and profile. With the help of these insights, creators will be able to tailor their content for both their followers and the platform itself.

Note, upgrading an existing profile to the professional mode will effectively make the profile a public figure on the social media network. This means that everyone will be able to follow the creator and check out all of their public content. The good thing is that creators will still be able to mark their posts as public or friends-only, in a similar fashion to a private profile.

Apart from this, content creators using Facebook Pages will automatically be opted into Facebook’s new Pages experience that will provide them with access to a Professional Dashboard. The company is also getting ready to release a two-step composer for Pages, which will allow creators to schedule posts and cross-post into groups.