Facebook's dark mode has disappeared for many iPhone users
News

Facebook’s dark mode has disappeared for many iPhone users

Apps

Some iPhone users are complaining that dark mode in their Facebook apps has vanished without a notification. This glitch is expected to be fixed soon.

facebook

Apple first introduced dark mode on its iPhones and iPad with the roll out iOS 13 back in 2019. A year later in 2020, Meta rolled out support for this feature on Facebook’s web-based platform and its Android and iOS-based apps. Now, word is that dark mode has disappear for some users using Facebook’s iOS-based app. What’s more concerning is that the app also seems to be missing support for the system-wide dark mode toggle. Also Read - Forgot your Apple ID password? Here’s how to reset it

This means that not only has the feature vanished from Facebook’s iOS-based app, but there seems to be no way of turning this feature on. The result is that Facebook users are being greeted with jarringly bright white screens on their iPhones and iPad. Also Read - Meta updates privacy policy, says Indian users can choose not to accept

On part of Facebook, the move to make dark mode unavailable in its app on iOS doesn’t seem to be a deliberate one. Rather, it seems to be a simple bug that might have been introduced when Facebook rolled out one of its regular updates to its app on iPhones and iPad. The Meta-owned messaging app hasn’t acknowledged the bug yet but there are ample reports of the bug on various social media platforms. Here’s what users are saying: Also Read - Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

As 9To5 Mac notes, Facebook doesn’t provide release notes for its updates, however, the company rolls out updates to its app after every five to seven days. It is possible that Facebook will fix this bug in its upcoming update. Meanwhile, here’s a step-by-step guide of how you can enable dark mode on Facebook.

How to enable dark mode in Facebook’s iOS app

Step 1: Open Facebook app on your iPhone or iPad.
Step 2: Tap the hamburger menu at the bottom right corner of the app.
Step 3: Scroll down to the Settings & Privacy option and tap it.
Step 4: Scroll down to the Settings option and tap it.
Step 4: Scroll down to Dark Mode option and tap it.
Step 5: Tap ‘On’ or ‘System’ option to enable it.

  • Published Date: May 29, 2022 11:57 AM IST

