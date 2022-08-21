Fake instant loan apps gang that extorted Rs 500 crore busted in Delhi

An active gang of scammers running a fake operation of lending loans through fake mobile apps and extorting the money back using sensitive personal data was busted by the Delhi Police Cyber Cell. After a two-month-long operation, Delhi Police arrested 22 people from New Delhi and other states associated with the gang, which, the police said, was sending all the money to China using cryptocurrency. Also Read - Government of India is asking Twitter to help track accounts

The police said the gang transferred over Rs 500 crore using fake apps. According to the police, at least 100 phoney loan apps were active as a part of the operation, duping people between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore. In other words, there could be more scammers running similar extortion operations. The name of these apps are not available, but they likely have been blocked.

How it started

The Delhi Police said several victims filed complaints against the gang in person and through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and other investigating agencies. They mentioned instant loan apps, through which scammers disbursed loans, were extorting money from involved people by blackmailing them using their doctored nude photos.

The arrested gang, the police said, had plans to shift their base to Pakistan and other neighbouring countries for calling their targets. Since they were running several fake loan apps, they hid their operations using online servers.

According to KPS Malhotra, DCP of Cyber Crime Unit, Delhi Police, the apps would lure users to get instant loans through various schemes. After users have downloaded these apps from unverified sources, they “would seek permission from users to access their data and steal all their contact details, chats, photos etc.” He said the apps would send this data to servers based in Hong Kong. Referred to as recovery agents, these gang members would then morph user photos and use them to extort money.

The trap

People who would take loans of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 were threatened using their morphed photos and forced to pay lakhs instead. “Due to fear of society, the user would pay the money, but the accused would extort even more,” said DCP Malhotra. There have also been suicide cases related to this extortion operation. After analysing different cases, all applications, call detail records, and financial logs, Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit moved ahead with the probe.

Supreet K Shetty, the police said, is the director of the gang, while Navneet Kumar Bhati, who hails from Bihar, looks after the finances. Bhati, said to have studied in China, was planning to shift calling bases from India to Pakistan and Nepal. According to DCP Malhotra, the bank accounts of each showed credit transactions worth Rs 1 crore per day. The police said it made arrests in extensive raids in Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, and Karnataka.