Fitbit has launched blood glucose tracking for its app. The feature will help users suffering from diseases such as diabetes and constantly need to track their blood glucose levels. The blood glucose tracking in Fitbit app will let users log in their levels manually and see their trends in one place.

"Plus, with your details in one place, you can see how your blood glucose levels change throughout the day and are impacted by physical activity, food, sleep, and other lifestyle choices. Then as you improve your long-term behaviors and optimize weight (for type 2 diabetes), see how your trends related to your blood glucose levels change over time," Fitbit said in a blog post.

Fitbit app's blood glucose tracking feature also allows for setting personalized ranges so that users can identify changes and work to keep their levels in their target range. Fitbit will also unveil a feature for its Premium members where they will be able to see how often their glucose levels fall within their target range over a period of 30 days.

How does Fitbit’s blood glucose tracking feature work?

Open the Fitbit app and log blood glucose levels. To reiterate, users will need to manually log in their data including blood glucose, and related symptoms to see trends. A user’s blood glucose levels can also be automatically imported to Fitbit app from OneTouch Reveal app. Fitbit says that support for more apps and other meters is coming soon.

Apart from setting a personalized range, users can also choose to receive reminders from Fitbit for timely logging their blood glucose level, and more. Fitbit will show user’s data in the form of graphs so that all data is shown in one place, which makes it easier for users to look at how their daily habits are impacting their blood glucose levels.

Fitbit will also send reminders to the user’s Fitbit device in case they enable the option. The feature can be added to the Today screen by going to the Fitbit app under Discover > Health & Fitness Stats today. Finally, add Blood Glucose to Today.