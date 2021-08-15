comscore Vocal for local: 5 popular made in India social media apps you must try out
Vocal for local: 5 popular made in India social media apps you must try out

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day 2021, we have listed out 5 made in India social apps that you must download on your mobile device right now if you do not use them already. Check out the list here.

Last year, the Indian government banned several Chinese apps in the country including the very popular game PUBG Mobile, short video platform TikTok, and others apps such as Camscanner, PUBG Mobile Lite, Shein, and more. Since the ban of hundreds of Chinese apps, the Indian government has been pushing Indian app developers to build and develop made in India alternatives of popular global apps. Also Read - Govt brings Sandes instant messaging app to counter WhatsApp

The government has been promoting “vocal for local” since the ban on these Chinese apps. Since last year, several Indian app developers and startups have introduced TikTok rivals including Chingari, Mitron, Moj, Roposo, among others. There have also been several developers who introduced alternatives to PUBG Mobile, such as FAU-G, among others. Also Read - Happy Friendship Day 2021: How to send Friendship Day wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day 2021, we have listed out 5 made in India social apps that you must download on your mobile device right now if you do not use them already. Check out the list here. Also Read - FIR filed against Twitter India again, now over child pornography content

Moj – Short video app

Moj is one of the popular short video platforms available in the country right now. After TikTok was banned in India last year, creators moved to made in India short video applications and Moj is one of them. Moj is available for download on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store.

Several Indian developers have launched alternatives to TikTok since the ban last year. Chingari is one of them. The short video platform Chingari is available for download on both Google Play store and Apple App store. The app developers have been relentlessly working to bring exclusive features for the creators out there. On Google Play store, the Chingari app has been downloaded by one crore Android users.

Koo app

The popular microblogging site Twitter also has a made in India rival as Koo. The Koo app has gained wide popularity in the country in the last few months especially when there was a battle going on between the microblogging site Twitter and Indian government over new IT rules. Koo app is available for download on both Google Play store and Apple App store. On the Google Play store, Koo app is downloaded by over 5,000,000 users.

Bharatam app

Bharatam is available on Google Play store for download and gaining popularity with every passing day. With Bharatam, the app developers aim to take on the likes of other popular social media platforms available in the country including Facebook, Instagram, among others.

Sandesh app

Sandesh has been developed by NIC eGov Mobile Apps and is available for download on Google Play store and Apple App store. With Sandesh, the idea is to take on the likes of popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp, developed by Facebook. Sandes was initially available only for government employees but is now available for everyone.

  Published Date: August 15, 2021 2:37 PM IST

Best Sellers