News

Flipkart application on your phone gets a new look

Apps

The new Flipkart app design will be making navigation between various categories of products and services easier

Flipkart New Design

New Flipkart Design will roll-out soon

Your Flipkart application is being updated. There will be a lot of visual changes in the app. Flipkart claims that the revamped mobile app design aims to build a seamless navigation experience and also enhance product discovery. The primary focus is to make it easier to navigate, even for Tier 2 and Tier 3 city dwellers. Many users have started to receive the update and the rest of the users will get the feature by June. Also Read - There’s a new application that let’s you earn money by just walking: How it works

The changes are currently being implemented in phases starting with the navigation experience. This will be followed by a design revamp of fonts, icons, category pages, and vernacular language interfaces and will also be made available on iOS, mobile web, and desktop platforms. Also Read - Flipkart Refurbished phone sale: Offers on iPhones, Samsung flagships starting at Rs 8,499

Grocery gets Prominence on Flipkart

The new Flipkart app design will be making navigation between various categories of products and services easier. One big difference that you will notice is the prominence of the company’s grocery delivery section. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Flipkart has expanded the availability of groceries across 1,800 cities. In order to make it more visible to both first-time users and seasoned users, there is a separate and more visible tab available for Grocery on the homepage. Earlier, Grocery was one of the tabs on top of the homepage.

The new Grocery tab on the homepage will be visible for users in the 10,000 pin codes across 1,800 cities serviceable by Flipkart Grocery.

Design changes in Flipkart App

With the newly redesigned app, users will be able to switch between shopping via the homepage, browsing different categories, viewing notifications and past orders, and finishing their purchases in the cart, all in the bottom navigation.

Some of the other design changes include:
-Consolidation of navigation buttons to help provide the space for quick links to frequently accessed categories such as Grocery, where people are making multiple purchases in a month
-Grocery tab on top to enable customers quickly switch between essential and other requirements
-A simplified “discovery” menu below the search bar, containing features such as SuperCoins, Stores, Flipkart Feeds, Offer Zone, and more
-The hamburger menu and the top has been removed, and the bottom bar has been revamped with icons for ‘Home’, ‘Notifications’ and ‘Cart’ in the latest design
-My Orders has been housed under My Account in the bottom navigation
-Easier discovery with the Grocery tab

  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 3:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 25, 2022 4:22 PM IST

