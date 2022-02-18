Flipkart launches 45-minute grocery delivery service: Here s how to get groceries delivered quickly

Ecommerce giant Flipkart will now have door delivery of groceries in just 45 minutes through the ‘Flipkart Quick Delivery Service.’ The Quick delivery service reduces delivery time from 90 minutes to 45 minutes to deliver groceries more quickly to customers. The service is currently available in Bangalore. It will be available in more cities by next month. Also Read - Flipkart introduces a new ‘Sell Back’ programme to let users sell their used mobile phones

Flipkart’s decision comes at a time when e-commerce companies such as Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Dunzo are making efforts to deliver groceries to customers in just 15-20 minutes. However, Flipkart believes that door delivery in 10-20 minutes is not a suitable model. That is why Quick Service has set a delivery time of 45 minutes. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G goes on first sale in India: Specifications, pricing, sale offers

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said they aim to provide quality services to their customers so that there is scope for sustainable business. However, the company has also come up with 45 minutes and 90 minutes of quick delivery service. The 90-minute delivery service is currently available in 14 cities. By the end of 2022, Flipkart plans to expand this to 200 cities. Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

“I don’t think that (15-20 minute delivery) is the right long-term customer model. We will look at a more sustainable business that offers it in 30-45 minutes with good value and selection. That is the way we look at the convenience business rather than force-fitting a consumer need which is actually not there in the market,” Krishnamurthy said.

Fresh Vegetable, which is currently available only in Hyderabad and Bangalore, is also planning to expand its Fruit Door Delivery service to more cities shortly.

To recall, the tech giant launched Flipkart Quick last year, under which more than 2000 products were available to customers in categories like grocery, fresh products, dairy, meat, mobile phones, electronics accessories, stationery items, and home accessories.

Customers can choose their products and book a slot for the next 90 minutes or 2 hours for delivery. They will get the delivery of goods between 6 am to midnight. The minimum delivery fee was Rs 29.

Online grocery delivery firm Grofers started instant delivery within 15 minutes last year. Food delivery company Swiggy also started grocery delivery to your doorstep within 15 to 30 minutes last year. You can order groceries by going to the Instamart section of the Swiggy app.