Flipkart launches own shopping metaverse called Flipverse

Flipverse will be available on Flipkart's newly launched platform, FireDrops, which can be accessed from the e-commerce platform's app.

Homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart on Monday announced that it has partnered with Polygon-incubated organisation eDAO to launch Flipverse — a metaverse space where consumers can discover products in a photorealistic virtual destination and shop on Flipkart App. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto E22s in India: Check price, specs, features

Created using eDAO’s pioneering Web3 tech stack, the company said Flipverse would offer gamified, interactive and immersive shopping experiences for consumers in a digital world by giving them access to their favourite brands, Supercoins and digital collectibles. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale announced once again, starts from October 19 offering up to 80 percent discount on electronics

“The launch of Flipverse will continue to have an impact on innovative industries like e-commerce and enhance the customer experience while delivering a gamified and immersive shopping experience, especially in light of the adoption of the metaverse and web3 platforms by multiple brands in India,” Naren Ravula, VP and Head, Product Strategy and Deployment, Flipkart Labs, said in a statement. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

“By providing customers with access to their preferred brands, offers, SuperCoins, and digital collectibles, we are aiming to improve their shopping experiences in a virtual and immersive setting,” Ravula added.

The objective of the launch is to ‘flip’ the shopping narrative, allowing consumers to get closer to their favourite brands in a metaverse where the communication runs two ways.

Flipverse will be available on Flipkart’s newly launched platform, FireDrops, which can be accessed from the e-commerce platform’s app. It will enable a multiverse of brands to create unique product launches, discovery and inspiring experiences to attract and engage users.

At the same time, it will give brands the ability to generate and create their metaverse-ready digital twin in the virtual world, the company said.

In other news, Flipkart will kick off the second edition of the Big Diwali Sale tomorrow. However, this time, only Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the deals. Previous versions of Flipkart’s festive season sales were open to both Plus and regular customers. But Plus members could access deals at least 24 hours prior to the open sale. For instance, the iPhone 13 for below Rs 50,000 deal ran out within minutes after it was made available to Plus members.

— IANS

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 6:44 PM IST
