Now you can shop for medicines online using Flipkart Health+ app

Flipkart Group's healthcare arm, Flipkart Health+, today launched a new app that is aimed at giving users easy access to medicines at their doorsteps. The newly launched app is called the Flipkart Health+ app and will enable users to shop for quality and affordable medicines and healthcare products from independent sellers across 20,000 PIN codes in India.

Flipkart says that its Flipkart Health+ app offers an easy-to-use interface that will appeal to customers, irrespective of their technological adeptness. The app will be backed by Flipkart Health+, which is the digital healthcare marketplace platform by the Flipkart Group. It will enable users to access medicines and healthcare products and services for various health conditions including acute and chronic illnesses across the country, especially in remote locations that have traditionally remained underserved, via the Flipkart Health+ app.

The company said that Flipkart Health+ would benefit from the expertise and experience of the Flipkart Group's reach and last-mile supply chain capabilities and Sastasundar.com's robust healthcare network across the country. In the beginning, the Flipkart Health+ platform will have around around 500 independent sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for validation of medical prescriptions and accurate dispensation of medicines. The company said that it has put in place various quality checks and verification protocols that will facilitate delivery of genuine medicines and healthcare products from independent sellers to the customer.

Flipkart said that in the coming months, Flipkart Health+ plans to onboard third-party healthcare service providers who will offer other value-added healthcare services like teleconsultation and e-diagnostics to the customers.

As far as the availability is concerned, initially, the Flipkart Health+ app will be available on Android via the Google Play Store. The company plans to launch an iOS-based app in the future.