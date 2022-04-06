comscore Now you can shop for medicines online using Flipkart Health+ app
Flipkart makes a debut in healthcare sector with Flipkart Health+ app

Initially, the Flipkart Health+ app will be available on Android via the Google Play Store.

Flipkart Health+ App

Image: Flipkart

Flipkart Group’s healthcare arm, Flipkart Health+, today launched a new app that is aimed at giving users easy access to medicines at their doorsteps. The newly launched app is called the Flipkart Health+ app and will enable users to shop for quality and affordable medicines and healthcare products from independent sellers across 20,000 PIN codes in India. Also Read - Buy Apple iPhone 12 at huge discounts on Amazon and Flipkart: Check details

Flipkart says that its Flipkart Health+ app offers an easy-to-use interface that will appeal to customers, irrespective of their technological adeptness. The app will be backed by Flipkart Health+, which is the digital healthcare marketplace platform by the Flipkart Group. It will enable users to access medicines and healthcare products and services for various health conditions including acute and chronic illnesses across the country, especially in remote locations that have traditionally remained underserved, via the Flipkart Health+ app. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro India first sale today: Here are offers, deals, and discounts

The company said that Flipkart Health+ would benefit from the expertise and experience of the Flipkart Group’s reach and last-mile supply chain capabilities and Sastasundar.com’s robust healthcare network across the country. In the beginning, the Flipkart Health+ platform will have around around 500 independent sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for validation of medical prescriptions and accurate dispensation of medicines. The company said that it has put in place various quality checks and verification protocols that will facilitate delivery of genuine medicines and healthcare products from independent sellers to the customer. Also Read - Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Flipkart said that in the coming months, Flipkart Health+ plans to onboard third-party healthcare service providers who will offer other value-added healthcare services like teleconsultation and e-diagnostics to the customers.

As far as the availability is concerned, initially, the Flipkart Health+ app will be available on Android via the Google Play Store. The company plans to launch an iOS-based app in the future.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 6, 2022 7:12 PM IST

