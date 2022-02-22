comscore Now Instagram wants you to spend more time on it
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Forget mindful usage, Instagram bumps up minimum daily time limit
News

Forget mindful usage, Instagram bumps up minimum daily time limit

Apps

The development comes as Facebook's dwindling numbers wiped off 20% of Meta value.

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Instagram, back in 2018, had rolled out a ‘Your Activity’ feature on its platform that enabled users to set daily time limits on their usage of the app. It also allowed users to temporarily mute push notifications. Now, nearly three years later, Instagram has quietly increased the minimum daily time limit for its Your Activity feature. Also Read - How to add multiple photos to your Instagram Stories

First spotted by TechCrunch, Instagram is sending pop-ups to its users prompting them to update their daily limit value in accordance with an app update. The popup says that users can keep their existing limit if they want. But clicking the edit button directs them to select a preset option, wherein the lowest value is 30 minutes as against the lower value of 10 minutes that was available earlier. In addition to that Instagram is showing a second popup to the users on the activity page which says the 10-minute value is “no longer supported.” Also Read - How to turn off comments in a Facebook post

As per a separate report by The Verge, the Instagram prompt now shows 30 minutes, 45 minutes, one hour, two hours and three hours as daily time limit options. Earlier, users could also set 10 minutes and 15 minutes as time limit options for restricting their daily access to the app. Also Read - New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

Notably, when Instagram had first rolled out Your Activity controls for its users, tech companies across the globe were facing flak for their addictive nature and the effect that they were having on the well being of their users. In response to these concerns and more, Instagram had rolled out features that enabled users to consciously reduce their time spent in the app by setting a time limit as low as 10 minutes on the usage of the app.

Counterintuitive to that, Meta is now asking users to spend more time on Instagram. Interestingly, this development comes at a time when Facebook’s growth has fallen flat and its daily active user base declined for the first time since its launch – an event that wiped off 20% of Meta’s value. By raising the minimum daily limit, Instagram is now pushing users to spend more time on its platform with the hope of fixing some of those worrisome numbers in the last quarter.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 22, 2022 10:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28
News
MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28
YouTube now makes it easy to spot if a channel is live-streaming

Apps

YouTube now makes it easy to spot if a channel is live-streaming

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

Apps

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

News

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

Apps

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit
How to add multiple photos to your Instagram Stories

How To

How to add multiple photos to your Instagram Stories
How to turn off comments in a Facebook post

How To

How to turn off comments in a Facebook post
New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

News

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India
WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

Apps

WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

हिंदी समाचार

इंस्टाग्राम के टाइम लिमिट फीचर में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, जानें कैसे करेगा काम

Battlegrounds Mobile India Scavenger Hunt Event: फ्री में Royal Pass 8 पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Xiaomi 12 Ultra में मिलेगा पावरफुल Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, IMEI डेटाबेस में सामने आए फीचर्स

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G की आज भारत में पहली सेल, मिलेगा 1500 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Garena Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेंगी एक से बढ़कर एक वेपन लूट क्रेट, जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990
Oppo Reno 7 5G Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 7 5G Review

News

MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28
News
MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28
Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

Apps

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit
PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

News

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more
Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress

News

Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers