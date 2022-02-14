comscore Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered
News

Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered

Apps

Free Fire app was taken down from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on February 12. The app is no longer available for download but if you have it installed on your phone the game is still operational.

Free-Fire-ban

The popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire has been banned in India. The Indian government has announced the ban on 59 “Chinese” apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. This is the second time in two years that the government has banned Chinese apps in the country. More than 200 Chinese apps including TikTok and PUBG Mobile were banned in India back in September 2020. Also Read - Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

The Free Fire app was taken down from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on February 12. The app is no longer available for download but if you have it installed on your phone the game is still operational. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes February 13: New codes to get free diamonds, rewards

Commenting on the ban of 59 Chinese apps, Google spokesperson said in an official statement, “On receipt of the interim order passed under Section 69A of the IT Act, following established process, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India”. Garena hasn’t issued an official statement yet. Also Read - Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India

Is Free Fire banned in India?

Yes, Garena Free Fire – Illuminate app has been banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Why is Free Fire banned in India?

As per the report, the banned Chinese apps are either cloned or have similar functionality, privacy issues, and security threats as the previously banned apps. The ministry believes that these Chinese apps were transferring the sensitive data of Indians to foreign servers in China. MHA is yet to release an official order on the ban.

Is Garena a Chinese company?

Notably, Garena Free Fire is an app from a Singapore-based company. Garena was founded in Singapore in 2009.

Can I download Free Fire app in India?

The Free Fire app is no longer available for download in India. The app has been taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Can I play Free Fire in India?

You can’t download the game in India anymore. However, if you have the game installed on your phone already, the app will still be accessible. It is likely that the operation of the game will be blocked once the government issues an official statement.

Is Free Fire Max banned?

The list of banned Chinese apps doesn’t include Free Fire Max. It should be noted that Free Fire Max, launched recently, is no longer available for download on the Apple App Store. The game is still listed on Google Play Store.

  Published Date: February 14, 2022 5:07 PM IST

