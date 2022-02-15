Garena Free Fire, AppLock still available on Samsung Galaxy Store even after being banned

The Indian government on Monday banned 52 apps from the country. These 54 apps include Garena Free Fire, AppLock, Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD and more. Since the announcement, all of the banned apps have been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the country. However, in a new development, Garena Free Fire and AppLock by DoMobile are still available for download via the Samsung Galaxy Store. Also Read - After latest Chinese app ban, Indian govt to continue scrutinizing applications: Report

Initially spotted by 91Mobiles, Garena Free Fire and AppLock are still available for download through the Galaxy Store, which comes pre-installed on Samsung smartphones and tablets. BGR India was independently able to verify the availability of both the apps on the Galaxy Store.

After installing Free Fire via the Galaxy Store, it is available to play without any restrictions. If you already have the app installed on your device, you can even install updates via the store and continue playing.

The IT Ministry on Monday announced a ban on 54 apps and games, which were termed as “security threats.”

People who already have the banned apps and the games installed can easily continue to play. Unlike the previous series of bans implemented back in 2020, developers have not been ordered to completely shut down their servers, nor the telecom operators and Internet service providers have been directed to implement network access restrictions. However, the government can soon issue notices to all involved parties to implement the ban.

After the ban, Garena in a statement said that it already is working to address the situation and has apologised to its users for any inconvenience. While the ban has been put in place for Garena Free Fire, players can continue to download and play Garena Free Fire Max, which has not been banned, and is readily available across all app stores including the Play Store and the App Store.