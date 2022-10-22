Spotify is offering its Premium subscription for free for some time as part of its Diwali festive offer in India. This offer appears to offer better value than music subscription plans from other apps like Apple Music, which only has a month of free trial in the country. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Spotify launches a dedicated hub with playlists, exclusive clips and more

Spotify has updated its free trial plan only for users in India. Now, Spotify Premium is available for free for 4 months and once the free period ends, you will be charged Rs 119. But you don’t need to worry as you can cancel it anytime before it auto-debits. Also Read - Spotify is working on a new “Platinum” HiFi streaming plan: Know features

This offer is valid only till October 24 in the country. That said, hurry up if you are interested in Spotify’s Premium subscription. Here’s how you can avail the offer and enjoy ad-free music listening. Also Read - Spotify acquires Dublin-based Kinzen to take on harmful content

Get Spotify Premium for Free for 4 months

Step 1: Open the Spotify app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on Premium in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Lastly, tap on the Premium Individual plan.

(Note that if you are using an iPhone, you will have to follow these steps via browsers like Safari or Chrome, as Apple charges an extra fee for in-app purchases from App vendors. And so, Spotify doesn’t let you purchase its subscription within the app on iPhones.)

Step 4: Now, you need to add your debit or credit card. Or, you can also add your UPI details and continue.

No need to worry about any fees as the subscription is completely free for the next 4 months. Spotify asks for card or payment details to ensure that you continue using the service after the trial ends. And the Rs 119 that it will show while signing up for the Individual plan will be debited in February (4 months from now). However, you can cancel it anytime if you don’t want to proceed with the payment.

The premium plan of the music service has several benefits such as ad-free listening, free unlimited downloads, and high-quality music listening. This means you won’t be listening to ads anymore, you can vibe around listening to your favourite tracks at 320kbps.