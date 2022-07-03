Global app spending reached $65 billion in first half of 2022

Worldwide consumer spending reached $65 billion from Apple’s App Store and Google Play combined in the first half of 2022. This was about 1 percent year-over-year higher than the $64.4 billion generated by both stores in the same period in 2021, reports Sensor Tower. Also Read - Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs to get posthumous Medal of Freedom on July 7: Check details

While spending continues to climb, the velocity has diminished due to normalization after the supercharged growth seen during the height of the pandemic as well as the economic downturn seen globally. These factors have led to the Y/Y growth in H1 2022 trailing the 24.8 percent growth in H1 2021 by nearly 24 percentage points.

Apple's App Store generated approximately $43.7 billion from in-app purchases, subscriptions, and premium apps and games in the first half of this year, up 5.6 percent Y/Y from $41.4 billion. Conversely, Google's marketplace saw spending decline 7.4 percent Y/Y, generating $21.3 billion compared to 1H21's $23 billion.

This is a reversal of roles from the first half of 2021, when Google Play experienced more Y/Y growth. Global consumer spending on the store climbed 30 percent in 1H21 compared to the same period in 2020, while the App Store saw 22.1 percent growth.

TikTok maintained its spot as the highest grossing non-game app worldwide across both the App Store and Google Play, when including Douyin on iOS in China. In the first half of the year, consumers spent $1.7 billion in the app, up 85 percent from $920.7 million in the year-ago period. TikTok has now reached approximately $5.5 billion in total lifetime revenue.

YouTube held steady as the second highest grossing non-game app with an estimated consumer spend of $693.6 million. Its cousin from Alphabet’s portfolio, Google One, placed third with nearly $614 million. Tinder and Disney’s streaming platform Disney+ rounded out the top five at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Although consumer spending continued to climb yearly in 1H22, app adoption has cooled from the previous astronomical growth seen. In the first half of the year, there were 71.2 billion installs from the App Store and Google Play, down 1.5 percent from 72.3 billion 1H21.

Both marketplaces experienced a Y/Y decline, with Apple’s store seeing a bigger dip. Apple’s App Store saw 15.9 billion worldwide downloads, down 2.5 percent Y/Y from 16.3 billion in 1H21.