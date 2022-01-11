comscore Gmail app becomes fourth app to hit 10 billion installs on Android's Google Play Store: Check details
The number of Gmail installs also refers to the number of devices that come pre-installed with the app. A smartphone that runs on Android, especially stock Android, comes with pre-installed Google applications such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Play Services, Google Photos, Google Drive, and more.

Image: Flickr

The number of downloads of Gmail’s Android app on the Google Play Store has reached 10 billion. With this record, Gmail has joined the list of selected apps that have been downloaded the most times on the Play Store. However, three more apps have been downloaded 10 billion times on the Play Store. These include Google Play Services, YouTube, and Google Maps. Also Read - Here's how you can automatically delete unwanted emails

However, crossing the 10 billion installs mark is a significant achievement for the app. In addition, all the four applications that have crossed the 10 billion install mark have been developed by Google.

Google Play Services first achieved this feat. After this, YouTube and Google Maps crossed this figure. As per the report, Facebook and Instagram are the most downloaded applications on Google Play Store. Instant messaging platforms called WhatsApp, Messenger, and Telegram also follow. The photo-sharing platform named Snapchat is also one of the most downloaded apps on the Play Store. Also Read - Gmail not working for many in India, users unable to send or receive emails

There are many features now available with Gmail. Recently, this Google email service gave users the option of recalling a sent email in different durations of 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 20 seconds, or 30 seconds. Earlier, Gmail had an option to recall a message sent by mistake in just five seconds. The Undo Send message function is available in Gmail for the web and the Gmail mobile app. In addition, an update was also given for Google Chat in Gmail. With this, users will make 1:1 audio and video calls.

The company has introduced this update exclusively for mobile users on Android and iOS platforms. These calls can only be made with individual users available in the chat list. On Gmail, users will also see missed calls and ongoing calls from the chat roster.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 9:09 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Signal ऐप से भी अब WhatsApp की तरह कर पाएंगे पेमेंट, जानें कैसे काम करेगा यह फीचर

आ गया दुनिया का सबसे पतला फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, दिए गए हैं दमदार फीचर्स

OnePlus 10 Pro और OnePlus 10 आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन और कितनी होगी कीमत

शाओमी के इस धांसू फोन का इंतजार खत्म, 19 जनवरी को 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 108MP कैमरे के साथ भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Garena Free Fire Free Rewards Today (10 January): फ्री फायर में आज मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करना है इन्हें हासिल

