Gmail will no longer let you revert to its old design

News

Gmail’s old design is going away forever: What that means for you

Apps

Google said that it has started rolling out the update to all its users globally and that the update should be available to everyone within coming weeks.

Highlights

  • Gmail introduced a unified interface for Gmail, Meet and Chat earlier this year.
  • At the time, Gmail users could revert to the old design.
  • But now, Gmail users can’t switch back to the old design.
Gmail

Image: Google

Google today announced that it is making the new Gmail interface standard for all users. The company, in a blog post, said that starting today, Gmail users will no longer be able to revert to the old design. Also Read - How to make your Google Calendar private: A step-by-step guide

For the unversed, Google announced a revamped look for Gmail earlier this year. At the time, the company had said that the revamped platform will include a more unified design consisting of the company’s chat and video conferencing platforms — Google Chat and Google Meet — all within Gmail’s interface. Google started testing the update with Gmail users starting February this year. Two months later in April, the company began making the redesigned Gmail available to users more widely but with one major difference. Users could still switch back to the old Gmail design if they didn’t like the revamped look. But that option is no longer available to Gmail users now. Also Read - Android users, delete these data-stealing apps from your smartphone now!

“Starting this month, this user interface will become the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to revert back to the ‘original view’,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Google brings package tracking feature to Gmail: Here’s how it works

What’s new in Gmail?

As far as the changes are concerned, with the revamped look, Gmail users will have to configure which platforms they want to see on the left side of the window. Users can pick from Chat, Spaces, and Meet. Google says that Gmail users can use quick settings available in Gmail to customise the new interface to include the apps that are more important to them. Users can either use Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.

“This makes it easier to stay on top of what’s important and reduces the need to switch between various applications, windows, or tabs. With Chat now available on the left, users will no longer have the option to configure Chat on the right side of Gmail,” the company added.

Who will be eligible to get the revamped Gmail?

Google, in its blog post said that the revamped Gmail will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. However, it will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials customers.

When will the revamped Gmail be available to users?

Google said that it has started rolling out the update to all its users globally and that the update should be available to everyone within coming weeks.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2022 9:33 AM IST
