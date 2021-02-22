comscore GoneMAD MusicPlayer 3.0 Latest update brings New UI design changes, Latest Features and more
News

GoneMAD Music Player 3.0 brings revamped UI, design changes: Here's a look

Apps

GoneMAD MusicPlayer 3.0 update brings with it major design changes as well as revamped UI. We take a look at all the new features.

gonemad-3-update-1200

GoneMAD Music Player 3.0 update.

GoneMAD Music Player has been updated with a new UI as well as several features. The update brings with it a revamped design, complete with a new UI for the media player. The GoneMAD Music Player version 3.0 is available for users to download from the Google Play Store. Also Read - Reason Behind Why Barcode Scanner app removed from Google Play Store

GoneMad Music 3.0 is available in a free version, which lets users try out the app for 14 days, after which they will need to purchase for Rs 340, the unlocker to continue using it. Also Read - FAU-G's Google Play Store rating drops, PUBG Mobile fans to be blamed

Among key features that the GoneMAD Musci 3.0 update brings with it is a new UI that implements Material Design, as well as two different layouts. Actions buttons, album art, backgrounds, as well as displayed metadata can now be customized. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date, Google Play Store allows gambling apps

The Dynamic theming feature that uses colour schemes from album art to theme the user-interface in real-time, has been added as well. Further, the new version brings full support for synchronized lyrics, thanks to support for Musixmatch and QuickLyrics services. In addition, lyrics can be imported manually as well through IRC files.

Auto DJ is another notable feature included in GoneMAD Music Player 3.0 update. It essentially adds new tracks to the user’s queue automatically. A single song can now be displayed under multiple artists, thanks to a new tagging feature. Other updates include support for Chromecast. Missing artwork can now be downloaded over the Internet, and Smart Playlists have been revamped as well.

The full changelog of GoneMAD MusicPlayer 3.0, according to the company is as follows:

• Complete rewrite built on the same audioengine
• Dynamic theming
• Enhanced smart playlists capabilities
• AutoDJ & Album Shuffle modes
• Grid view option for artists, album artist, and albums
• Customizable metadata in now playing and all lists/grids
• Included hundreds of presets for custom metadata
• Added markup langauge to build your own custom metadata
• Support multiple genres and artists per song
• Improved view transitions
• Artist artwork
• New views: Bookmarks, Composers, Podcasts, Audiobooks, and Years
• Ability to build custom library views based off smart playlists
• Ability to embed album art & add lyrics
• Better support for synchronized lyrics
• Multiple now playing layouts
• Added library filters
• Added 2nd row of action buttons to now playing
• Added ability to add/remove/configure now playing buttons
• Added more widget customizations
• Added ability to sort playlist contents
• Added support for android 10/11 media notifications
• Added ability to customize notification buttons
• Remove duplicates from queue / playlists
• Added additional artwork download sources
• Support album sort, artist sort, album artist sort, and track sort tags
• Cuesheet improvements
• Improved split view
• Improved chrome OS support
• Improved multi-window support
• Easier to access customizations
• Toggle between simplified/advanced settings
• Too many other changes to list

  • Published Date: February 22, 2021 1:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 22, 2021 1:43 PM IST

