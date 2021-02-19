Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet

Google has announced 50 new education focussed features to its Google Classroom, Google Meet platforms and more. Apart from this, it has also rebranded its existing G Suite for Education as Google Workspace for Education. It also announced that over 170 million students and educators now use its suite of tools. Here we will be taking a look at some of the new major features introduced. Also Read - Android 12 developer preview: Widgets improvement, Emergency SOS, Nearby Share features for Wi-Fi sharing more

Features added to Google Classroom and Google Meet

One of the major additions is the new Offline Mode for the Google Classroom Android app. This according to the company will allow students to begin their work offline, which would include reviewing their assignments, open attachments in Drive and more, without an internet connection. Other features added to Google Classroom are listed below: Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samvad app release soon, Realme Narzo 30 series India launch date and more

Student Information System roster syncing feature will be made available later this year that will allow teachers to set up classes in advance for an entire school. This feature will be made available for Education Plus users.

Grade Export feature will now be made available to all users, allowing teachers to track grades and push them from the Classroom’s Gradebook to their SIS.

Deeper insight with audit logs inside of the Admin Console.

Analysis of Classroom activity logs showing adoption and engagement insights.

Tracking student engagement, with stats about how students interact with Classroom.

A better and simple way for students to attach and submit photos, and for teachers to review.

Improved grading on mobile allowing teachers to give feedback on the go.

Rich text formatting.

Originality reports detecting potential plagiarism in 15 languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Norwegian, Swedish, French, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Finnish, German, Korean and Danish, Malay and Hindi.

Free computer science curriculum integration.

The main feature added to Google Meet is that it will now allow a meeting to have multiple hosts, which would allow educators to easily coordinate with other facilitators. Moreover, all of the hosts will have moderator controls to manage the meeting. Also Read - Android's AirDrop counterpart, Nearby Share will now let you share apps: Here's how

Teachers will also get the ability to end the meeting for all, thus ensuring that no children remain in the meeting after the teacher has left. This feature would also allow teachers to end meetings in breakout rooms.

Another requested feature providing the host with the ability to ‘Mute all’ participants is also available to avoid interruptions. The new feature also lets teachers decide if hosts allow the members to unmute themselves or not.

Changes in G Suite for Education

The major change in G Suite for Education has now been rebranded to Google Workspace for Education. The products still remain the same, including Meet, Docs, Sheets, Classroom, Gmail, Calendar, Drive and more. Some of the features listed above will be made available exclusively to paid users

The free version of G Suite for Education would be renamed to Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals. Users of the free version will only be able to the rebranding and select feature additions.

Apart from all of this, Google has also announced that it will be introducing three new paid versions of Google Workspace for Education, which include Google Workplace for Education Standard, Google Workspace for Education Plus and The Teaching and Learning Upgrade.