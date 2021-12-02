Google is rolling out Memories in Google Photos that lets you look back on all the memorable moments you celebrated with your loved ones.

Tech giant Google has recently added new features with strengthening security and personalization across Google apps. One of the major features that Google added is the three new widget apps on your home screen. You can access the entire library of books with the new Google Play Book widget. Additionally, you can also keep track of your audiobook progress with this latest widget.

Another widget from Google lets you enjoy your favorite holiday tunes. This widget is called the YouTube Music widget, which puts playback controls and recently played tracks right on your home screen.



Google Photos People & Pets widget allows you to feel close to your friends, family, and pets. You just have to select a few faces and an appropriate frame, and the widget will decorate your home screen with your loved ones.

In addition, the company is rolling out Memories in Google Photos that lets you look back on all the memorable moments you celebrated with your loved ones. The Memories will appear in your photo grid and feature a curated selection of photos and videos from the holidays like birthdays, Halloween, etc. Also, you can rename, correct, remove, and personalize these memories within the photo grid.

Android Auto is still something that many people love. Navigation, phone-car connectivity, music accessibility from the phone, receiving calls, etc., are some of the features that have been USPs since the introduction of Android Auto in 2015. Google recently updated the Android Auto interface for a better user experience.

Users of dual-SIM Android smartphones will now have the option to choose which SIM card to use while making calls via Android Auto. The update supports Android’s Work Profile, allowing users to check upcoming work meetings and messages through the car’s infotainment display.

This may seem contrary to the hands-free logic of using Android Auto. However, Google has introduced games for Android Auto. This game can only be played if Android Auto detects that the car is parked, and this feature is not available in a moving vehicle. These games will be provided by GameSnacks, an HTML5 platform developed by Google’s Area 120.