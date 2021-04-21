Google app will now show you Pac-Man, Hello Kitty and more in AR

Google AR will now feature Pac-Man, Hello Kitty, Gundam and more Japanese characters in 3D Augmented Reality (AR). Using this people will be able to view all of these characters at various degrees of scale and even check out life-size renders inside of their home environment. Also Read - You can now take a virtual tour of the Taj Mahal on Google, here's how

Google announced the addition of all of these Japanese characters to Google AR via a blog post. All of the characters being introduced include Cogimyun, Evangelion, Gomora, Gundam, Kogi-min the Taiko Master, Little Twin Stars, Pac-Man, Pompompurin, the drums from Taiko no Tatsujin, Ultraman, Ultraman Belial and Ultraman Zero.

Also Read - Google commits to provide 2.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccines to needy countries, list includes India

In its post, the company revealed that Pac Man was the most searched-for character in the list, followed by Hello Kitty. However, the search numbers for Hello Kitty were less than half of Pac-Man.

How to check out all the new Google AR characters?

To check out all the new characters in AR, you need to search for them using the Google App and then tap the option to “View in 3D.” The feature is currently only available on smartphones running Android 7 or higher to view in 3D. ARCore enabled devices will be able to view the content in Augmented Reality. iPhone users will need to run iOS 11 or higher to view 3D and AR content.

To recall, last month the company further enhanced its AR capabilities for its Search service. The company claims that these enhanced AR capabilities will help improve students, parents, and teachers online learning experience. It also announced that it will now also show complex equations and 3D graphics for chemical formulas as a part of its L.E.A.R.N. initiative.