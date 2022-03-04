Google last month rolled out an update to Google Search on desktop and on the web that turned users’ screens pitch black. The only trace of the older grey mode could be seen in the search bar on the top. Now, new reports suggest that the company is working on making the Google app on Android a shade darker. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in conflict

As noted by 9To5Google, Google has updated the Google app on Android to be a bit darker. While the updated dark mode isn't as black as the one we saw on the web, it is darker than the existing dark mode which paints the colour of the screen grey than the pure black.

The report says that instead of light grey, the dark theme is closer to black now, which contrasts perfectly with the Google logo in white. In addition to the overall interface of the app, the company has also tweaked the pill-shaped Google Search field, which is a shade darker than before. The light grey bottom bar, on the other hand, remains unchanged. A similar change has been made to the top of the Search results page as well.

That said, the updated dark mode isn’t available widely yet. Meaning, you cannot update the app to try out the darker-dark mode just yet. Instead, you will wait until Google rolls out the feature as a part of a stable update. In the meantime, you can try out the updated dark mode via APKMirror or by downloading the latest beta version (13.8) of the Google app from the Google Play Store. That said, since the feature is already available in beta, the update should be rolled out to users across the globe over a stable update soon.

How to enable dark mode on Google app on your Android smartphone

Step 1: Open Google app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the More button that appears as three dots at the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 3: Now tap the Settings option and then tap the General option.

Step 4: Now, scroll down and choose the Theme option.

Step 5: Select Dark option to activate dark mode on Google app.