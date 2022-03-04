comscore Google App’s dark mode on Android is getting a shade darker
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google app’s dark mode is getting darker
News

Google app’s dark mode is getting darker

Apps

You can try out the updated dark mode by downloading latest beta version of the Google app from the Play Store.

Google

Google last month rolled out an update to Google Search on desktop and on the web that turned users’ screens pitch black. The only trace of the older grey mode could be seen in the search bar on the top. Now, new reports suggest that the company is working on making the Google app on Android a shade darker. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in conflict

As noted by 9To5Google, Google has updated the Google app on Android to be a bit darker. While the updated dark mode isn’t as black as the one we saw on the web, it is darker than the existing dark mode which paints the colour of the screen grey than the pure black. Also Read - End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4

The report says that instead of light grey, the dark theme is closer to black now, which contrasts perfectly with the Google logo in white. In addition to the overall interface of the app, the company has also tweaked the pill-shaped Google Search field, which is a shade darker than before. The light grey bottom bar, on the other hand, remains unchanged. A similar change has been made to the top of the Search results page as well. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine

That said, the updated dark mode isn’t available widely yet. Meaning, you cannot update the app to try out the darker-dark mode just yet. Instead, you will wait until Google rolls out the feature as a part of a stable update. In the meantime, you can try out the updated dark mode via APKMirror or by downloading the latest beta version (13.8) of the Google app from the Google Play Store. That said, since the feature is already available in beta, the update should be rolled out to users across the globe over a stable update soon.

How to enable dark mode on Google app on your Android smartphone

Step 1: Open Google app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the More button that appears as three dots at the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 3: Now tap the Settings option and then tap the General option.

Step 4: Now, scroll down and choose the Theme option.

Step 5: Select Dark option to activate dark mode on Google app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google app s dark mode is getting darker
Apps
Google app s dark mode is getting darker
Motorola Edge 30 Pro to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart

Motorola Moto G22 launched globally: Specs, price, India launch details, more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G22 launched globally: Specs, price, India launch details, more

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

News

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

Redmi Watch 2 Lite set to launch in India on March 9: Here s the expected price, features, specifications

Wearables

Redmi Watch 2 Lite set to launch in India on March 9: Here s the expected price, features, specifications

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google app s dark mode is getting darker

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

Redmi Watch 2 Lite set to launch in India on March 9: Here s the expected price, features, specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G tipped to launch in India soon: Here s what we know so far

Kia disrupts Indian market with Made in India for the world products

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google app s dark mode is getting darker

Apps

Google app s dark mode is getting darker
How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Features

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict
Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch color, and storage leaks: Here s what we know so far

News

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch color, and storage leaks: Here s what we know so far
End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4

News

End of Work from home? Google calls employees back to office from April 4
Google removed over one lakh bad content from internet in India

News

Google removed over one lakh bad content from internet in India

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Web के लिए जल्द आएगा यह कमाल का फीचर, मैसेज करने का बदल जाएगा अंदाज

बुरी खबर! 45 हजार रुपये तक महंगे हो सकते हैं इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर: रिपोर्ट

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, बड़ी स्क्रीन के साथ मिल रहा डिटैचेबल कीबोर्ड

HTC करने वाला है जबरदस्त वापसी, अप्रैल में लॉन्च कर सकता है प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन

Free Fire MAX के Groza Beatz Banger Incubator पर 50% डिस्काउंट, जानें कैसे पाएं बंडल और गन स्किन

Latest Videos

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Features

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more
Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India

News

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India

News

Google app s dark mode is getting darker
Apps
Google app s dark mode is getting darker
Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

News

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15
Redmi Watch 2 Lite set to launch in India on March 9: Here s the expected price, features, specifications

Wearables

Redmi Watch 2 Lite set to launch in India on March 9: Here s the expected price, features, specifications
Poco X4 Pro 5G tipped to launch in India soon: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Poco X4 Pro 5G tipped to launch in India soon: Here s what we know so far
Kia disrupts Indian market with Made in India for the world products

News

Kia disrupts Indian market with Made in India for the world products

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers