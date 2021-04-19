Google Assistant Driving Mode in Maps is now available to everyone worldwide, the company has announced. To recall, the Assistant Driving Mode was introduced as a replacement for Android Auto’s phone screen experience at the Google I/O 2019. Also Read - 3 ways to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

The feature was rolled out in the US last year. “This preview of Google Assistant driving mode, which has been available to Android users in English in the United States, will now be available to Android users in English in Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, India and Singapore,” Google said in a support page. Also Read - Google Assistant can now locate your iPhone, gets more smart features

Google Assistant Driving Mode will be available in Maps., which adds a dark grey bar at the bottom of the screen. The Driving Mode is said to minimise distractions on the road by giving users the option to do more without leaving the navigation screen. Also Read - Here's how to save favourite places on Google Maps to easily find them later

Google Assistant Driving Mode: Features

For instance, the Assistant can be used to send and receive calls and texts, quickly review new messages across messaging apps in one place, and get a read-out of received texts so that users do not need to look down at their phone.

Thanks to the Assistant Driving Mode, users will be alerted to an incoming call so that they can answer or decline it with voice. The feature also lets users play media from a host of providers such as YouTube Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more.

Do keep in mind that the Google Assistant Driving Mode is only available for devices running Android version 9.0 or higher with 4GB of RAM.

Google Assistant Driving Mode: How to use

To get started with the Google Assistant Driving Mode, users will need to navigate to a destination with Google Maps. Next, just tap on the pop up.

One can also head to the Assistant settings on their Android phone or say “Hey Google, open Assistant settings.” Then select “Transportation,” choose “Driving mode” and turn it on.