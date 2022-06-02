comscore Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Assistant Will Finally Get An Organized Settings Page
News

Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

Apps

Google Assistant's settings page will now be improved as it will get a more organized layout. Instead of endlessly scrolling you can find things in the three new main sections.

Google Assistant 2

Google Assistant offers a whole bunch of features, it lets you play music, set an alarm, or search for something on the web, all by voice inputs. Interestingly, you can also tweak the app’s settings by changing voice commands and by setting up different actions for different commands. All seems great, however, if you haven’t used the settings app enough or didn’t bother to set anything so far, and now you want to, beware. Also Read - ShareChat to close a $300 million deal with Google

Google Assistant’s settings page will make you endlessly scroll and you may eventually have to Google stuff to find what you are looking for. It’s that bad, the settings page on Google Assistant doesn’t have any filters of sorts, it has all the options listed one by one. But, the good news is, that Google appears to change that with an update soon offering a much more organized layout. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 prototype listed on eBay for sale, months ahead of official launch

Organized Settings with three main sections

As discovered by 9to5Google, Google is possibly working to improve the Settings experience on Assistant. Several codes have been found in its latest version of the APK. The new assistant has been spotted with better and more organized options. Also Read - Chromebooks get new features: Support for handwritten notes, wrong USB-C cable detection and more

Google Assistant is getting three main sections in its settings. These include – Customize your Assitant, Get things done, and Manage apps & services. Some of the menus appear to be renamed. For instance, the (1) “Hey Google & Voice Match” has been renamed to “Access your Assistant,” and (2) “You” has now become “Your Information.”

Home controls, Parental controls, Face match, Family bell, and Assignable reminders are now grouped in the Home & family tab. As you can guess, some of these options are new additions to Settings. Furthermore, Photos, Calendar, Communication, Music, News, Photos, Podcasts, Radio, and Videos now fall under the Preferred apps & services tab.

This new organized layout of Google Assistant’s Settings page appears to be a big upgrade. This will be nearly after two years since the app’s settings got a redesign. Finally, you’ll be able to quickly find what you were willing to set up in the Settings. While the new Settings layout is great, its public rollout timeline is unknown as of now. But expect it to arrive in the coming months to Android devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 9:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta after 14 years
News
Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta after 14 years
OnePlus 10T 5G to launch with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T 5G to launch with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Volvo joins Fortnite creator Epic Games to create photorealistic graphics for electric cars

Gaming

Volvo joins Fortnite creator Epic Games to create photorealistic graphics for electric cars

Best Airtel recharge plans for prepaid users: Five picks

Photo Gallery

Best Airtel recharge plans for prepaid users: Five picks

Steps to delete Google Pay transaction history

How To

Steps to delete Google Pay transaction history

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta after 14 years

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked

Volvo joins Fortnite creator Epic Games to create photorealistic graphics for electric cars

Best Airtel recharge plans for prepaid users: Five picks

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.
Best Top Five Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Features

Best Top Five Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999