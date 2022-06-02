Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

Google Assistant offers a whole bunch of features, it lets you play music, set an alarm, or search for something on the web, all by voice inputs. Interestingly, you can also tweak the app’s settings by changing voice commands and by setting up different actions for different commands. All seems great, however, if you haven’t used the settings app enough or didn’t bother to set anything so far, and now you want to, beware. Also Read - ShareChat to close a $300 million deal with Google

Google Assistant's settings page will make you endlessly scroll and you may eventually have to Google stuff to find what you are looking for. It's that bad, the settings page on Google Assistant doesn't have any filters of sorts, it has all the options listed one by one. But, the good news is, that Google appears to change that with an update soon offering a much more organized layout.

Organized Settings with three main sections

As discovered by 9to5Google, Google is possibly working to improve the Settings experience on Assistant. Several codes have been found in its latest version of the APK. The new assistant has been spotted with better and more organized options.

Google Assistant is getting three main sections in its settings. These include – Customize your Assitant, Get things done, and Manage apps & services. Some of the menus appear to be renamed. For instance, the (1) “Hey Google & Voice Match” has been renamed to “Access your Assistant,” and (2) “You” has now become “Your Information.”

Home controls, Parental controls, Face match, Family bell, and Assignable reminders are now grouped in the Home & family tab. As you can guess, some of these options are new additions to Settings. Furthermore, Photos, Calendar, Communication, Music, News, Photos, Podcasts, Radio, and Videos now fall under the Preferred apps & services tab.

This new organized layout of Google Assistant’s Settings page appears to be a big upgrade. This will be nearly after two years since the app’s settings got a redesign. Finally, you’ll be able to quickly find what you were willing to set up in the Settings. While the new Settings layout is great, its public rollout timeline is unknown as of now. But expect it to arrive in the coming months to Android devices.