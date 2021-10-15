comscore Google bans 3 malicious apps from Play Store for stealing personal data: Delete them right now
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google bans 3 malicious apps from Play Store for stealing personal data: Delete them right now
News

Google bans 3 malicious apps from Play Store for stealing personal data: Delete them right now

Apps

Users who already use 'Magic Photo Lab - Photo Editor', 'Blender Photo Editor-Easy Photo Background Editor' and 'Pics Photo Motion Edit 2021' apps, will need to uninstall it manually from the devices.

Google-Play-Store

Google has removed three malicious apps from its Play Store. These Android apps include Magic Photo Lab – Photo Editor, Blender Photo Editor-Easy Photo Background Editor and Pics Photo Motion Edit 2021. According to Google, these apps were stealing the personal information and money of the users. Although the apps are no longer on Play Store, Google advises users to delete them from their devices immediately. Also Read - Happy Dusshera 2021 messages, images, stickers, quotes: How to create, send Happy Vijayadashami greetings via WhatsApp

fake apps, fake apps list, fake apps in google play store, fake apps in apple app store, how to spot fake apps on google play store, how to spot fake apps on apple app store, google, google play store, play store, android, apple, apple app store, iOS Also Read - Gmail not working for many in India, users unable to send or receive emails

Kaspersky, a security firm, revealed that the three apps were using Facebook logins to trick users and accessing their bank accounts. “Login with Facebook” is a common option that several apps and web portals provide to users. Many users choose to go ahead with this option so that they don’t have to create a new account and save time. According to Kaspersky, these apps were using this sign-in data to steal users’ credentials and access their personal information. Also Read - Using stalking apps to spy on your husband? There’s bad news for you

How can users stay safe from such apps

Users who already use these three apps,’ Magic Photo Lab – Photo Editor’, ‘Blender Photo Editor-Easy Photo Background Editor’ and ‘Pics Photo Motion Edit 2021’, will need to uninstall it manually from the devices. In addition to this, they should also change their Facebook login passwords, just to be safe.

From now onwards, users should try using popular photo-editing apps so that the chances of getting their data stolen are slim. Additionally, users should also be careful while downloading an app from any app store. They should always look for grammatical and factual errors as such apps might be shady and can be unsafe for your data. Many times, the apps look legitimate but are actually fake.

For the unaware, Google had recently banned 150 android apps from the Play Store due to privacy concerns. These apps were using a GriftHorse Trojan malware that infiltrate devices. Once the apps were installed, users were bombarded with several alerts informing users that they have won prizes and they can claim it immediately.

As soon as the user clicks on it, the malware redirects the user to a page where they have to enter their phone number for verification. In reality, users were being tricked into submitting their details to a premium SMS service that starts charging  €30 (approx Rs 2,500) per month.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 15, 2021 1:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Clubhouse Music Mode announced: Will allow musicians to sound their best while performing live
Apps
Clubhouse Music Mode announced: Will allow musicians to sound their best while performing live
Google bans 3 malicious apps from Play Store for stealing personal data: Delete them right now

Apps

Google bans 3 malicious apps from Play Store for stealing personal data: Delete them right now

Garena Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament begins at 3PM: Viewers stand to win drops

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament begins at 3PM: Viewers stand to win drops

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 final match livestream: How to watch for free online

How To

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 final match livestream: How to watch for free online

How to send Dussehra 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

How To

How to send Dussehra 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Clubhouse Music Mode announced: Will allow musicians to sound their best while performing live

Google bans 3 malicious apps from Play Store for stealing personal data: Delete them right now

Garena Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament begins at 3PM: Viewers stand to win drops

WhatsApp introduces end-to-end encrypted backups for iOS, Android: How to enable

Twitter may soon pay Spaces creators under its new accelerator programme

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which one offers better specs?

Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google bans 3 malicious apps from Play Store for stealing personal data: Delete them right now

Apps

Google bans 3 malicious apps from Play Store for stealing personal data: Delete them right now
How to send Dussehra 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

How To

How to send Dussehra 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp
Gmail not working for many in India, users unable to send or receive emails

News

Gmail not working for many in India, users unable to send or receive emails
Using stalking apps to spy on your husband? There s bad news for you

Apps

Using stalking apps to spy on your husband? There s bad news for you
Google set to launch Apple One rival for Pixel 6 series users

News

Google set to launch Apple One rival for Pixel 6 series users

हिंदी समाचार

Revolt RV 400 की बुकिंग जल्द होगी शुरू, इन शहरों में खरीद सकेंगे आप

WhatsApp ने चैट बैक-अप के लिए रोल आउट किया एंड-टू-एंड एनक्रिप्शन, आपकी Saved चैट भी रहेगी सुरक्षित

Nokia XR20 जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, इस तारीख से शुरू होगी प्रीबुकिंग

Redmi Note 11 सीरीज की कीमत और फीचर्स हुए लीक, मिलेगा 108MP का धांसू कैमरा

Free Fire diamonds के साथ मिल रहे फ्री रिवॉर्ड्स, दिवाली इवेंट का उठाएं फायदा

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000
Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18

News

Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18
iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more

News

iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more
OnePlus 9RT India launch date, expected specs and features

News

OnePlus 9RT India launch date, expected specs and features

News

Clubhouse Music Mode announced: Will allow musicians to sound their best while performing live
Apps
Clubhouse Music Mode announced: Will allow musicians to sound their best while performing live
Google bans 3 malicious apps from Play Store for stealing personal data: Delete them right now

Apps

Google bans 3 malicious apps from Play Store for stealing personal data: Delete them right now
Garena Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament begins at 3PM: Viewers stand to win drops

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament begins at 3PM: Viewers stand to win drops
WhatsApp introduces end-to-end encrypted backups for iOS, Android: How to enable

News

WhatsApp introduces end-to-end encrypted backups for iOS, Android: How to enable
Twitter may soon pay Spaces creators under its new accelerator programme

Apps

Twitter may soon pay Spaces creators under its new accelerator programme

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers