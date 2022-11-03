comscore Gmail gets a new package tracking feature: What it does
Google brings package tracking feature to Gmail: Here’s how it works

Google has released a small but meaningful update to Gmail that will enable users to track their packages directly from their inbox without opening an email.

  • Google is bringing a package tracking feature to Gmail.
  • Gmail will show the package delivery date in the inbox.
  • Gmail will soon show package delay dates in the inbox.
Gmail package tracking

Image: Google

Google has released a small yet meaningful update to Gmail in the form of the new package tracking feature. This new feature enables Gmail users to track their packages directly from their inboxes without opening emails from the courier companies. Also Read - Google Hangouts is officially dead: How you can download your data

As of now, when users get emails from a courier company, they need to copy the tracking ID and paste it on the website of the company or in the link provided in the email in a bid to check the status of their package. This process has to be repeated every time a user wants to check the status of their package or with every email that the user receives from the courier company. This can be quite a hassle, especially if a user is expecting a number of packages to be delivered. Now, Google is simplifying this process for Gmail users by doing all the background work and updating users within their Gmail inboxes. Also Read - YouTube is bringing streaming services to its main app with Primetime Channels

According to the details shared by Google, in the coming weeks, Gmail show important details pertaining to a package, such as their status and the delivery date under the sender’s name and subject in the inbox in Gmail. The company will update the status of the package as the order proceeds. Upon opening the email, Google will show a summary card at the top of the email with more detailed information such as a timeline with checkmarks that shows the current package status — order placed, shipped or delivered — along with links to order detail page and package tracking page on the courier company’s website. Also Read - Google pauses Play Store billing in India after CCI slaps it with Rs 2,273 crore fine

“For orders with tracking numbers, Gmail will prominently display your current delivery status in your inbox list view and in a summary card at the top of individual emails. Package tracking will be available across most major U.S. shipping carriers and will provide important details at a glance, such as estimated arrival date and status — like ‘Label created,’ ‘Arriving tomorrow’ or ‘Delivered today’,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Additionally, the company said that Gmail will proactively show a delay label and bring the email to the top of users’ inboxes if there is a delay in any one of users’ packages.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it is rolling out this feature to all major courier services in the US and that it will expand this functionality to more countries in the coming months.

  • Published Date: November 3, 2022 10:51 AM IST
