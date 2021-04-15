Google Chrome 90 update now available: What’s new

Google has released Chrome 90 stable version update for its mobile and desktop browser. With the new update, the company has brought in multiple new features and changes to the popular web browser. One of the major changes is the addition of support for the AV1 codec for optimising video conferencing with WebRTC and the adoption of HTTPS over HTTP protocol. Apart from these, the company has also renamed the Feature Policy to Permissions Policy, added Decorative Shadow DOM, the ability to hide Reading List and preventing overflow using overflow: clip. Also Read - Latest Android 12 leak shows tons of never seen before features; here's a look

The company announced the update via a blog post on its Chrome Developers blog, where it also detailed all of the new features, which have been added to Chrome.

AV1 codec support according to the company will help improve compression efficiency and reduce bandwidth consumption along with improving video quality. It will also help improve connectivity on low bandwidth connections. The Feature Policy API has also been renamed to the Permission Policy, which allows users to selectively enable, disable, and modify the behaviour of certain APIs and web features in the browser.

Apart from this, the update also brings an inbuilt redirect protocol for all websites to now use HTTPS protocol instead of HTTP, when not specified by the user. This has been done as the HTTPS protocol protects all communication and information that the users’ computer may relay while browsing the internet. Over and above Chrome 90 update will also allow users to hide the Reading List without using chrome://flags tag. This can be done by right-clicking on the Bookmark Bar and at the end, the drop-down menu shows the option of Show Reading List at the bottom.

Chrome 90 also brings a major improvement to the CSS overflow, which will allow developers to use overflow: clip to prevent any kind of scrolling within the CSS box. Another feature that we get to see is the addition of Decorative Shadow DOM that helps in better rendering of server-side rendering of HTML.