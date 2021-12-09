Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable

Taking a screenshot is not rocket science. Anyone using an Android or iOS device will be able to take the screenshot easily. But what if you want a scrolling or long screenshot on your device. Fortunately, with the introduction of Android 12, users can now witness some of the most dynamic features with an all-new design built. However, the scrolling screenshot feature was available on OnePlus, Samsung, and other devices. But it was certainly not available on all devices, including Google Pixel and more. Also Read - Android 12 update is now available for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users: How to install it

Google Chrome didn’t support the scrolling feature when it unveiled Android 12. The feature was still missing when the tech giant released its third beta. But now, the tech giant has finally rolled out support for Android 12’s scrolling screenshots in Chrome. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 12 review: A colourful update coming to your nearest OnePlus device

Earlier, the ‘Capture More’ button in the bottom-left screenshot preview would not appear in Chrome. But now, it is visible next to the share and edit icons. It will then head over to the same full-screen viewer where you will get the options including edit, save, and share directly. Additionally, you can also select how many portions you need for the screenshot. Also Read - Oppo’s ColorOS 12 beta update rolling out for Reno 6 Pro, Find X2



You can use this feature on any Android device as long as it runs on Android 12.

You can take scrolling screenshots on a few smartphones for now, including OnePlus, and edit them before sending them. OnePlus users just have to press and hold the volume and power buttons simultaneously. Apart from this, you can also enable a three-finger screenshot by swiping three fingers on your phone. After the screenshot is captured, the Expanded Screenshot option will appear at the bottom right of the screen. All you have to do is tap on it and then activate the scrolling screenshot feature on the phone.

How to take scrolling screenshot on Android

Open the app after downloading it. After this, you will be asked for permission to enable the floating window option.

Here you will see Speed mode, which you must tap before taking a long screenshot. After this, a green start button will appear, which you will see on every app. With its help, you can take scrolling screenshots from any app.