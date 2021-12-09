comscore Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Chrome finally brings scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12
News

Google Chrome finally brings scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12

Apps

Google Chrome didn’t support the scrolling feature when it unveiled Android 12. The feature was still missing when the tech giant released its third beta. But now, the company has finally rolled out support for Android 12’s scrolling screenshots in Chrome.

android 12

Taking a screenshot is not rocket science. Anyone using an Android or iOS device will be able to take the screenshot easily. But what if you want a scrolling or long screenshot on your device. Fortunately, with the introduction of Android 12, users can now witness some of the most dynamic features with an all-new design built. However, the scrolling screenshot feature was available on OnePlus, Samsung, and other devices. But it was certainly not available on all devices, including Google Pixel and more. Also Read - Android 12 update is now available for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users: How to install it

Google Chrome didn’t support the scrolling feature when it unveiled Android 12. The feature was still missing when the tech giant released its third beta. But now, the tech giant has finally rolled out support for Android 12’s scrolling screenshots in Chrome. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 12 review: A colourful update coming to your nearest OnePlus device

Earlier, the ‘Capture More’ button in the bottom-left screenshot preview would not appear in Chrome. But now, it is visible next to the share and edit icons. It will then head over to the same full-screen viewer where you will get the options including edit, save, and share directly. Additionally, you can also select how many portions you need for the screenshot. Also Read - Oppo’s ColorOS 12 beta update rolling out for Reno 6 Pro, Find X2


To vote for other categories, click here

You can use this feature on any Android device as long as it runs on Android 12.

You can take scrolling screenshots on a few smartphones for now, including OnePlus, and edit them before sending them. OnePlus users just have to press and hold the volume and power buttons simultaneously. Apart from this, you can also enable a three-finger screenshot by swiping three fingers on your phone. After the screenshot is captured, the Expanded Screenshot option will appear at the bottom right of the screen. All you have to do is tap on it and then activate the scrolling screenshot feature on the phone.

How to take scrolling screenshot on Android

Open the app after downloading it. After this, you will be asked for permission to enable the floating window option.

Here you will see Speed mode, which you must tap before taking a long screenshot. After this, a green start button will appear, which you will see on every app. With its help, you can take scrolling screenshots from any app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 9:42 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 9, 2021 9:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State to be down for maintenance today
Gaming
PUBG New State to be down for maintenance today
Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable

Apps

Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable

Best of 2021: Google Photos' yearly flipbook is here!

Apps

Best of 2021: Google Photos' yearly flipbook is here!

WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update

Apps

WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update

Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022

Apps

Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PUBG New State to be down for maintenance today

Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable

WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update

Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022

Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable

Apps

Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable
Android 12 update is now available for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users

News

Android 12 update is now available for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users
Oppo ColorOS 12 review

Reviews

Oppo ColorOS 12 review
Oppo s ColorOS 12 beta update rolling out for Reno 6 Pro, Find X2: How to update, check eligibility

Mobiles

Oppo s ColorOS 12 beta update rolling out for Reno 6 Pro, Find X2: How to update, check eligibility
Here's how the upcoming Android 12L update change small screen phones

News

Here's how the upcoming Android 12L update change small screen phones

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Find N फोल्डेबल फोन 15 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा के साथ मिलेंगे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

PUBG New State नहीं करेगा काम, जानिए क्या है इसके ठप रहने की वजह

2021 में फ्री मिलने वाले 5 Best Free Fire Characters, धांसू हैं इन सभी की Passive Abilities

Free Fire Max में खरीदें ये 5 धमाकेदार इमोट, अपने गेम को बनाएं और भी मजेदार

Tecno Pova Neo हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलती है 6000mAh की बैटरी

Latest Videos

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here

News

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here
Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India
Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price

News

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price
Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

PUBG New State to be down for maintenance today
Gaming
PUBG New State to be down for maintenance today
Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable

Apps

Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable
WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update

Apps

WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update
Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022

Apps

Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022
Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

Mobiles

Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers