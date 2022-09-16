comscore Google Chrome for Android now lets you lock incognito tabs with fingerprint
Google Chrome for Android now lets you lock incognito tabs using your fingerprint

Biometric authentication first arrived in Google Chrome in 2020 when the browser's iOS app added a Privacy Screen for incognito tabs.

Google Chrome has started rolling added security to the Android app, letting users lock incognito tabs under their fingerprint. The new setting will instantly lock the incognito tabs the moment you exit Chrome and will need you to authenticate access using the registered fingerprint. So, if someone asks for your phone to use the internet, you will not hesitate to give it to them. Also Read - Google Chrome gets an update that you need to install now

Biometric authentication first arrived in Google Chrome in 2020 when the browser's iOS app added a Privacy Screen for incognito tabs. Chrome users on iOS were required to unlock the tabs using either Face ID or Touch ID. But it took Google nearly a year to implement the same biometric system on Android. And despite being late, the counterpart for Android phones does not support unlocking using facial scanning.

How it works

9to5Google has reported that the Chrome browser will show you a grey screen with the Incognito logo at the centre if you have enabled the related setting. You will be asked to tap the “Unlock Incognito” option to bring the authentication process. Your phone’s fingerprint reading mechanism pops up and awaits the touch of the registered fingerprint. If your phone has an in-screen fingerprint reader, you need to tap the specified area on the screen, but if it has a physical fingerprint sensor, you need to touch it. Also Read - Developer makes new tool to track all data you're sending to Google

This setting is optional, so if you are okay giving access to your Chrome’s incognito tabs to anyone, you can go to the browser’s settings and disable the option that reads: “Lock Incognito tabs when you leave Chrome.” The new biometric option is not available widely, which means not everyone will see it. It is likely to be available in the stable channel in the coming days. However, if you desperately want it and cannot wait for it, you can use the following Chrome flag on the recent version of Android –

chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android

  • Published Date: September 16, 2022 2:10 PM IST
