Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Google recently started rolling the stable version of its Chrome 96 web browser for PCs and smartphones. With the update, the company brings in a number of changes and improvements to the browser. However, it is being recommended that you wait before installing the update. According to a report by 9to5Google, more than 60 issues have been marked on Google’s bug tracker about the update. Also Read - Google announces Android 12 Go Edition: Check out its top features here

According to the report, several users have taken to the Google support forum to report bugs like users not being able to load apps on their Android smartphones after installing the latest Chrome update. Also Read - Apple releases Tracker Detect app to protect Android users from stalkers

“I’ve restarted a bunch of times and have cleared the cache but only a few apps load,” wrote a user on a Google forum. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones that didn’t launch in India in 2021

Google has acknowledged the issues and has stated that it is working on fixes.

“Thank you for raising this issue to our attention of being unable to launch apps after updating to M96 stable. Our team is aware of this and we are working quickly to resolve this issue,” wrote a Chrome support manager.

To recall, Chrome 96 was released last week and brought support for backwards-forward cache for the desktop version. Apart from this, the browser also gets a new site-wise dark theme mode.

The new backwards-forward cache feature will save some data from the frequently or recently visited website to make navigation through them faster. Whereas, the site-wise dark theme mode will allow users to enable the dark theme for certain websites.

With the update, the company has also stopped the sync feature for Chrome M48 or earlier users. The Chrome sync feature stores your passwords, bookmarks, search history, open tabs and preferred settings on the company’s server, thus allowing you to access all the stored information across various devices by using the same Google account. It also helps users automatically sign in to Gmail, YouTube and other Google services.