Google Chrome Users Beware Billions Of Users Face High Threats Due To Multiple Vulnerabilities

News

Google Chrome users beware! Billions of users under high threat due to multiple flaws

Apps

Google has already released fixes for some of the issues. The company has claimed that the Update for Windows, Mac and Linux is already rolling out

Google Chrome

Image: Pinterest

Google Chrome users are under threat according to new information revealed by the search giant. The company released a blog post detailing numerous vulnerabilities in the browser which could lead to hacking. The search giant did not get into excessive details about the vulnerability as many of these issues are still not resolved. Also Read - Google blocked 1.2 million privacy-violating apps from the Play Store last year

Google has listed 30 vulnerabilities on the Chrome blog post, out of which seven have been classified as ‘High’ threats. The vulnerabilities have been spotted for Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. Also Read - Google Play will now show what data apps collect, how they use it

In a note, Google said, “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.” Also Read - Apple starts removing outdated apps from App Store

External researchers found the vulnerabilities in the world’s most extensively used browser. The Google post further stated, “We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel.”

What can users do about the threat?

Google has already released fixes for some of the issues. The company has claimed that the Update for Windows, Mac and Linux is already rolling out. The update should reach users over the coming days or weeks.

If your browser does not update automatically, you can force it to move to the latest version by finding it manually. Here’s how you can do that:

How to update the Google Chrome browser

-In order to do that you will first need to open Chrome
-Go to the right corner and click on the three horizontal dots
-You will get a drop-down menu
-In that menu look for the settings option
-Once you enter settings, you need to click on Help and then on About Google Chrome
-Chrome should download any pending update
-Once it is installed, you might have to shut down the browser and reopen it.

In a blog post earlier this month, Google released a blog sharing their findings about the third annual year in review of 0-days exploited in-the-wild. The 2021 especially bad because it has been the highest reported yet. 2021 included the detection and disclosure of 58 in-the-wild 0-days, the most ever recorded since Project Zero began tracking in mid-2014. That’s more than double the previous maximum of 28 detected in 2015 and especially stark when you consider that there were only 25 detected in 2020

  • Published Date: April 29, 2022 7:32 PM IST

